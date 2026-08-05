‘No shame in admitting it failed’: Adipurush writer on Prabhas film, asks fans to stop Ramayana comparisons

Manoj Muntashir calls Adipurush a failed attempt, backs Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana
Every big-screen retelling of the Ramayana invites its own set of expectations and its own reckoning. Some adaptations have gone on to win over audiences and critics alike; others have become cautionary tales. Few examples loom larger in recent memory than Adipurush (2024), the Om Raut-directed film that turned into one of Bollywood's most expensive box-office disasters. Now, with Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana on the horizon, fans have inevitably begun drawing parallels between the two, a comparison that Adipurush's own dialogue writer, Manoj Muntashir, is urging people to resist.
Speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Tuesday, as quoted by Hindustan Times, Muntashir voiced hope for the new film's success and had warm words for Yash's casting as Ravana. "Yash is a very good actor, and there is no doubt in this. My best wishes will be with every film that brings our story to the world stage. I have a lot of best wishes for Ramayana," he said.
On the growing tendency to pit the two projects against each other, he was direct: "It is better not to compare Ramayana with Adipurush. There should be no shame in admitting that Adipurush couldn't meet the expectations. People who are associated with the film made it with a lot of effort, but it was a failed attempt. I am very proud that Adipurush's music has reached the people. The film's music is a big hit. I hope that the music of 'Ramayana' matches the music of 'Adipurush' and goes beyond that."
Adipurush starred Prabhas as Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, and carried a massive budget of Rs 550 crore. Despite a strong opening, the film's fortunes reversed quickly as negative word of mouth spread, and it ultimately fell over Rs 200 crore short of recovering its costs. Much of the backlash centred on the film's dialogue and its portrayal of both Ravana and Rama, controversies that dogged the release long after it left theatres.
The recently released trailer for Ramayana opens on Yash's Ravana, emerging from the shadows before stepping into his grand palace to declare dominion over the three worlds. Ranbir Kapoor appears as Rama, while veteran actor Arun Govil takes on the role of King Dasharatha, introducing Rama to the people of Ayodhya. The trailer also offers a glimpse of Rama and Sita's wedding, with Sai Pallavi playing Sita, and introduces Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana.
The film's cast also includes Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, with music composed by Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman. Ramayana: Part 1 is slated for a Diwali 2026 theatrical release, with Ramayana: Part 2 expected to follow during Diwali 2027.