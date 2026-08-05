‘No shame in admitting it failed’: Adipurush writer on Prabhas film, asks fans to stop Ramayana comparisons

On the growing tendency to pit the two projects against each other, he was direct: "It is better not to compare Ramayana with Adipurush. There should be no shame in admitting that Adipurush couldn't meet the expectations. People who are associated with the film made it with a lot of effort, but it was a failed attempt. I am very proud that Adipurush's music has reached the people. The film's music is a big hit. I hope that the music of 'Ramayana' matches the music of 'Adipurush' and goes beyond that."