Minor blaze starts in a tent outside Mumbai studio; no injuries reported
A minor fire broke out near the Mumbai filming location of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Ramayana’ on Monday evening, briefly raising concerns around the production of one of India’s most anticipated films.
The fire started in a tent outside Prime Focus Studios in Mumbai’s Film City, where the mythological epic is being shot. According to Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president BN Tiwari, the blaze was brought under control before it could spread. No one was injured, and the damage was described as minor.
Thick smoke was seen rising from the area, and videos of the incident circulated on social media. Despite the scare, filming resumed after the situation was brought under control.
Tiwari said the incident should serve as a warning to film productions to strengthen safety measures. He also noted that a fire had reportedly occurred at a nearby location days earlier, prompting calls for greater caution on film sets.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, ‘Ramayana’ is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, with Sai Pallavi as Sita and Kannada star Yash portraying Ravana. Sunny Deol plays Hanuman, while Ravi Dubey plays Lakshmana. The ensemble also includes Arun Govil and Lara Dutta
The project has generated considerable attention because of its scale, cast, and ambitious visual effects work. It is being produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, with DNEG handling the visual effects. The combined production has been widely reported as one of the most expensive Indian film projects ever mounted.
The first part, titled ‘Ramayana: Rise of a Legend’, is scheduled for release in November 2026, with the second instalment planned for 2027.
The fire has not been reported to have affected the film’s release plans.