The holiday follows the wedding of music composer Anirudh Ravichander, Rajinikanth’s nephew, to Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran. The celebrations produced one of the most shared clips of the week: Rajinikanth grooving to Manasilaayo, the Anirudh-composed hit from his film Vettaiyan, as the bride and groom cheered from the side. The song had topped charts when it first came out.