Soundarya Rajinikanth gave fans a peek at the trip on Tuesday
Fresh off a viral dance at his nephew’s wedding, Rajinikanth has slowed down for some family time in Greece. His daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth gave fans a peek at the trip on Tuesday, posting photos from Athens on Instagram that have since drawn a wave of affectionate comments.
The standout image shows the star walking hand in hand with his wife, Latha Rajinikanth, while his other hand holds on to his grandchildren. Everyone in the frame is beaming. Joining them are his daughters, Soundarya and Aishwarya Rajinikanth, along with his four grandsons: Yatra Raja, Linga Raja, Ved Krishna and Veer.
In her caption, Soundarya called the Athens trip a source of “amazing memories” and said the family was savouring every moment of the getaway.
How the family ended up in Greece
The holiday follows the wedding of music composer Anirudh Ravichander, Rajinikanth’s nephew, to Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran. The celebrations produced one of the most shared clips of the week: Rajinikanth grooving to Manasilaayo, the Anirudh-composed hit from his film Vettaiyan, as the bride and groom cheered from the side. The song had topped charts when it first came out.
What’s next on screen
Rajinikanth is riding high after Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The sequel brought back Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithvik, and added SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty and Vidya Balan to the ensemble. Well received by critics and viewers, it earned more than ₹835 crore worldwide and now stands as the biggest Tamil grosser ever.
Up next is Dharman, an action thriller from director Ashwath Marimuthu. The cast includes Ram Pothineni, Simran, Nayanthara, Raashii Khanna, Sreeleela and Yogi Babu. Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International is producing with Turmeric Media, and Anirudh is once again handling the music. The film is set for a 2027 release.