Anirudh Ravichander promises more as he celebrates a musical milestone
Dubai: Indian music composer and singer Anirudh Ravichander is celebrating 15 years in the music industry, marking the milestone with a heartfelt message thanking fans, collaborators and everyone who has been part of his musical journey.
Taking to Instagram, Anirudh looked back at his career, describing it as an "unstoppable journey" filled with music, memories, collaborations and milestones. He also expressed excitement about the opportunities and projects that lie ahead.
"15 years ago, today, our first song found its way into the world. And since that day, it's been one continuous, unstoppable journey. 15 years of music, memories, madness and magic," he wrote.
The composer reflected on how his music has travelled across languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and English, reaching audiences around the world.
He also highlighted his collaborations with international artistes, his work with some of India's biggest filmmakers, and his involvement in major blockbuster films.
Anirudh recalled performing at sold-out stadiums across the globe and hearing thousands of fans sing his compositions. He said the response from listeners had been extraordinary, with his music reaching billions of ears through streaming platforms and live performances.
"The concert frenzy, the energy and the feeling of seeing music transcend boundaries are moments we could only have dreamt of," he added.
The composer also mentioned several of his projects, including 'LIK', 'Jana Nayagan', 'DC', 'Paradise' and 'Jailer 2', describing 2026 as a wonderful year and a fitting way to celebrate his 15-year milestone.
"15 years in. Countless memories. A million more dreams to chase. Back to the studio now, and the best is yet to come. This is only the beginning," he wrote, thanking everyone who had supported him throughout his career.
The milestone also comes during a special phase in his personal life. Anirudh recently married Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran in an intimate destination wedding in Greece on November 11, 2026. The couple shared their first wedding photograph on social media, with the composer describing Kavya as his "once in a lifetime, for a lifetime".
Anirudh made his debut as a music composer in 2011 with the Tamil song 'Why This Kolaveri Di' from the film '3'. The track became an international sensation, introducing him to audiences well beyond the Tamil film industry.
He subsequently established himself as one of India's prominent film composers, delivering popular songs including 'Aaluma Doluma', 'Vaathi Coming', 'Arabic Kuthu', 'Megham Karukatha', 'Naa Ready', 'Hukum', 'Chaleya' and 'Chuttamalle'.
Over the past 15 years, his work across different film industries and languages has helped him build a wide fan base, with his compositions becoming a regular feature of Indian cinema and live music performances.
With inputs from IANS