Shah Rukh Khan's King gets a musical shake-up with new composers on board
Dubai: Music composer Anirudh Ravichander has reportedly exited Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King because of scheduling commitments, but he is leaving behind a special musical contribution for the Bollywood superstar.
According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Anirudh and the film's director, Siddharth Anand, mutually agreed to part ways after the composer found it difficult to fit the project alongside his other commitments.
The development comes as the makers are preparing for the film's promotional campaign, expected to gather momentum around Shah Rukh Khan's birthday on November 2.
While Anirudh will no longer be handling the film's complete music album and background score, he has reportedly composed a special theme track for King as a mark of respect for Shah Rukh Khan.
Music composer duo Sachin-Jigar have now been brought on board to handle the film's songs and background score. According to the report, they will also rework Anirudh's theme track and incorporate it into the film's overall musical arrangement.
The change means Anirudh's musical contribution will still feature in the film, even as Sachin-Jigar take charge of its soundtrack.
King marks Shah Rukh Khan's reunion with director Siddharth Anand after their successful collaboration on Pathaan. The film is among the year's most anticipated Bollywood releases.
The ensemble cast includes Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi and Abhay Verma.
The film also marks an important big-screen moment for Suhana Khan, who will share screen space with her father.
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone reunite after previously appearing together in films including Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Pathaan and Jawan.
King is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 24, 2026, during the Christmas holiday period.
Anirudh remains one of the busiest music composers in Indian cinema, with several major projects reportedly lined up across Tamil and Telugu films.
His reported commitments include Rajinikanth's Dharman, Allu Arjun's next film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, Ajith Kumar's Dare Devil, and other projects.
Despite his exit, his reported decision to contribute the theme track gives King an unexpected musical connection with the composer.
Away from his busy film commitments, Anirudh is preparing for a major milestone in his personal life. The composer is set to marry Kavya Maran, CEO of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad and daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran. According to media reports, the couple's wedding celebrations are expected to take place in Greece on November 10 and 11, with close family members and friends in attendance. The Telangana Chief Minister's Office confirmed a wedding reception is scheduled for November 21 in Chennai. Invitations have reportedly been extended to prominent personalities from cinema, cricket, and politics