Away from his busy film commitments, Anirudh is preparing for a major milestone in his personal life. The composer is set to marry Kavya Maran, CEO of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad and daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran. According to media reports, the couple's wedding celebrations are expected to take place in Greece on November 10 and 11, with close family members and friends in attendance. The Telangana Chief Minister's Office confirmed a wedding reception is scheduled for November 21 in Chennai. Invitations have reportedly been extended to prominent personalities from cinema, cricket, and politics

Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.