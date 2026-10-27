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Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’ poster sparks debate over Dhurandhar similarities

Fans divided as SRK’s rugged ‘King’ look draws comparisons to Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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A combination image shows Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar: The Revenge (left) and Shah Rukh Khan in King (right), with both actors sporting rugged looks against fiery backdrops.
A combination image shows Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar: The Revenge (left) and Shah Rukh Khan in King (right), with both actors sporting rugged looks against fiery backdrops.

Dubai: Shah Rukh Khan’s latest poster for King has sparked an online debate, with fans celebrating the Bollywood superstar’s striking new look. In contrast, others compare its visual style with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

The actor unveiled the new poster on Tuesday, October 27, ahead of his 61st birthday on November 2. The image shows Khan in a rugged, dark outfit, holding a gun with a thorny rose between his lips against a fiery backdrop.

Sharing the poster on X, Khan wrote: “Aaj phir yaad aaya... Qaatil nahi… Aashiq hoon… #KING”, which translates to “Today I remembered again… I’m not a killer, I’m a lover.”

The dramatic look immediately drew attention, with fans expressing excitement about the actor’s action-packed avatar and the film’s December release.

However, the poster also prompted comparisons with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh. Some users on X pointed to similarities in the fiery backdrop and the central character’s imposing appearance, while others questioned the visual's originality.

One user alleged that the King poster borrowed from Dhurandhar 2, while another joked that Khan had seen the rival film’s poster and decided to recreate its look. Other comments questioned whether the similarities were coincidental or intentional.

These are social media users’ opinions, however, and do not establish that either poster was copied.

Fans divided over ‘King’ first look

Despite the criticism, the poster has generated considerable discussion among film fans. While some viewers focused on the perceived similarities, others welcomed Khan’s rugged look and the action-romance mix the image suggests.

The online reaction has added another talking point to the build-up for King, one of the major Bollywood releases scheduled for Christmas.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is set to release in cinemas on December 24, 2026. The cast includes Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, alongside Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji.

With the release date approaching, the latest poster offers fans another glimpse of Khan’s character while sparking a debate that extends beyond the film itself.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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