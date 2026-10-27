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Shah Rukh Khan channels his inner deadly romantic in new ‘King’ poster, complete with guns and roses

Shah Rukh Khan unveils striking King poster with a lethal romantic twist

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Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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Shah Rukh Khan in new poster for King, out in UAE cinemas this December
Shah Rukh Khan in new poster for King, out in UAE cinemas this December

Dubai: Who says romance is dead? Certainly not Shah Rukh Khan, who seems determined to prove that you can be a gun-toting assassin and a hopeless romantic at the same time.

The Bollywood superstar unveiled a striking new poster from his much-anticipated action thriller King on Tuesday, October 27, giving fans another glimpse of his rugged, dangerous avatar.

Dressed in a fitted leather trench coat, plunging black shirt, with a gun in his hand and a thorny rose stem clenched between his teeth, Khan strides towards the camera against a fiery backdrop. Think guns, roses and a generous helping of Bollywood swagger.

The accompanying caption only adds to the intrigue.

“Aaj phir yaad aaya... Qaatil nahi… Aashiq hoon…” (Today I remembered again… I'm not a killer, I'm a lover), reads the post.

It's a cheeky reminder that even when Khan is playing a potentially lethal character, his romantic hero persona is never too far away.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King marks the filmmaker's reunion with Khan following their 2023 blockbuster Pathaan, which cemented the actor's spectacular return to action cinema.

The film also stars his daughter Suhana Khan, alongside Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan in pivotal roles. Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma and Arshad Warsi round out the ensemble.

Based on a story by Sujoy Ghosh, who was initially attached to direct, the screenplay has been written by Anand, Ghosh, Suresh Nair and Sagar Pandya, with dialogues by Abbas Tyrewala.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King has already generated considerable buzz through its teaser and dialogue promo.

And judging by this latest poster, Khan isn't abandoning his romantic roots. He's simply giving them a dangerous makeover.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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