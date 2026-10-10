Washington Sundar sends message after receiving Rs 7.5 million from CM Vijay

“An honour that makes it even more special. Grateful to receive this recognition from the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C. Joseph Vijay. A proud moment, and a reminder to keep striving for excellence!” Sundar wrote on X and Instagram.

Sundar will now look to build on his achievements as he continues to compete for India, with his ability to bowl economical spells and contribute valuable runs making him an important option across formats.

The ceremony also highlighted Tamil Nadu’s efforts to honour athletes who have represented India on the international stage. Sundar, who has featured across formats for the national cricket team, has established himself as a versatile all-rounder capable of contributing with both bat and ball.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.