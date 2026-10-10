Washington Sundar sends message after receiving Rs 7.5 million from CM Vijay

Washington Sundar expresses gratitude for Tamil Nadu CM's recognition and reward
Dubai: India cricketer Washington Sundar thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay after receiving a cash reward of Rs 7.5 million (Dh 286,000) for his gold medal-winning performance at the Asian Games.
Sundar met Vijay at a ceremony in Tamil Nadu, alongside fellow Asian Games medallist, as the state recognised the athletes for their achievements at the continental event.
The all-rounder shared a message following the recognition, describing it as a special moment and expressing gratitude to the chief minister.
“An honour that makes it even more special. Grateful to receive this recognition from the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C. Joseph Vijay. A proud moment, and a reminder to keep striving for excellence!” Sundar wrote on X and Instagram.
The reward recognises Sundar’s contribution to India’s men’s cricket team’s success at the Asian Games, where they successfully defended their gold medal.
The ceremony also highlighted Tamil Nadu’s efforts to honour athletes who have represented India on the international stage. Sundar, who has featured across formats for the national cricket team, has established himself as a versatile all-rounder capable of contributing with both bat and ball.
The meeting with Vijay gave the cricketer an opportunity to acknowledge the state’s support, with his message focusing on gratitude and the motivation to continue performing at the highest level.
Sundar will now look to build on his achievements as he continues to compete for India, with his ability to bowl economical spells and contribute valuable runs making him an important option across formats.