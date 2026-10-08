Washington Sundar receives Rs 7.5 million from CM Vijay in a ceremony

Kamalini had already been presented as one of Tamil Nadu’s rising sporting talents. The wicketkeeper-batter was part of India’s Under-19 Asia Cup and T20 World Cup successes before making her senior debut and later becoming the youngest player to make her WPL debut.

Vijay had said Sundar’s achievement would provide inspiration and confidence to youngsters in the state when he first announced the reward. The chief minister also wished the cricketer success in his future assignments.

Sundar played an important role in India’s 19-run victory over Pakistan, taking two wickets for 29 runs in his four overs. India posted 211 for six before restricting Pakistan to 192 for six to successfully defend their Asian Games title.

Vijay had already announced the reward on October 3, congratulating Sundar and the Indian team after their victory over Pakistan in the final. Now, the Tamil Nadu government has formally presented the incentive, with Vijay and Sundar meeting in person for the ceremony.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.