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Washington Sundar distributes food outside temple after Asian Games gold

Washington Sundar serves food at temple after Asian Games gold medal triumph

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Washington Sundar
Washington Sundar
via Sun News' Instagram

Dubai: Washington Sundar celebrated his birthday in a simple way after helping India win the gold medal in men’s cricket at the 2026 Asian Games.

The Tamil Nadu cricketer was seen distributing food and prasad to people near the raja tower of Annamalaiyar temple in Tamil Nadu. The pictures and videos of the occasion going viral on social media courtesy of Sun News.

According to a report by TV9 Marathi, Sundar personally stood outside the temple and served food to people as he marked his birthday. He turned 27 years old on October 5.

Sundar had another reason to celebrate after India defeated Pakistan by 19 runs in the Asian Games final in Japan. India posted 211 for six before restricting Pakistan to 192 for six to successfully defend the gold medal. Sundar played an important role with the ball, taking two wickets for 29 runs from his four overs.

The all-rounder was also recognised by the Tamil Nadu government for his contribution to India’s gold-medal winning campaign.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay announced a cash incentive of Rs 75 lakh (Dh 286,177) for Sundar, congratulating him and the Indian team on their achievement. The chief minister said Sundar’s success would provide confidence and inspiration to youngsters.

Sundar had also impressed in India’s semifinal victory over Sri Lanka, bowling three overs, taking one wicket and delivering a maiden.

After returning from the Asian Games with a gold medal and receiving a significant state reward, Sundar chose to mark his birthday by serving others. The gesture has drawn praise online, with fans applauding the cricketer for keeping his celebrations simple despite his recent success.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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