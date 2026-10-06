Washington Sundar distributes food outside temple after Asian Games gold

Sundar had another reason to celebrate after India defeated Pakistan by 19 runs in the Asian Games final in Japan. India posted 211 for six before restricting Pakistan to 192 for six to successfully defend the gold medal. Sundar played an important role with the ball, taking two wickets for 29 runs from his four overs.

The Tamil Nadu cricketer was seen distributing food and prasad to people near the raja tower of Annamalaiyar temple in Tamil Nadu. The pictures and videos of the occasion going viral on social media courtesy of Sun News.

After returning from the Asian Games with a gold medal and receiving a significant state reward, Sundar chose to mark his birthday by serving others. The gesture has drawn praise online, with fans applauding the cricketer for keeping his celebrations simple despite his recent success.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.