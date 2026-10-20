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CM Vijay announces Rs 3 million cash reward to 21-year-old Asian Para Games medallist

Tamil Nadu CM announces Rs 30 lakh reward for Asian Para Games bronze medallist

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Baby Sahana Ravi and CM Vijay
Baby Sahana Ravi and CM Vijay
via Instagram

Dubai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has announced a cash reward of Rs 30 lakh (Dh 116,000) for para-table tennis player Baby Sahana Ravi after she won bronze at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Japan.

The 21-year-old secured third place in the women’s singles Class 9 event, marking a historic achievement for Indian para-table tennis. Her medal was India’s first-ever in the standing category of para-table tennis at the Asian Para Games.

Sahana’s campaign ended in the semifinals, where she lost 0-3 to China’s Mao Jingdian, going down 8-11, 2-11, 4-11. Despite the defeat, reaching the last four guaranteed her a bronze medal.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Office announced the incentive in a message on Instagram, praising the athlete for bringing pride to the state and the country.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the valiant sportswoman Baby Sahana Ravi, who has brought pride to Tamil Nadu and India by winning a bronze medal in the women’s Class 9 category of the table tennis event at the 5th Para Asian Games currently taking place in Japan,” the statement said.

The CMO added that the reward was in recognition of her hard work and dedication, expressing hope that her performance would inspire young para-athletes across Tamil Nadu.

“Her victory will provide new inspiration to the young para-athletes of Tamil Nadu,” the statement added.

Sahana, who hails from Hosur, began playing table tennis in 2014 and has steadily progressed through the sport. She has also won international medals, including gold at the 2024 World Abilitysport Youth Games and a title at the 2025 Youth Asian Para Games in Dubai.

Her latest achievement adds to India’s growing success in para-table tennis and provides a boost to the sport’s development in Tamil Nadu.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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