Tamil Nadu CM announces Rs 30 lakh reward for Asian Para Games bronze medallist
Dubai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has announced a cash reward of Rs 30 lakh (Dh 116,000) for para-table tennis player Baby Sahana Ravi after she won bronze at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Japan.
The 21-year-old secured third place in the women’s singles Class 9 event, marking a historic achievement for Indian para-table tennis. Her medal was India’s first-ever in the standing category of para-table tennis at the Asian Para Games.
Sahana’s campaign ended in the semifinals, where she lost 0-3 to China’s Mao Jingdian, going down 8-11, 2-11, 4-11. Despite the defeat, reaching the last four guaranteed her a bronze medal.
The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Office announced the incentive in a message on Instagram, praising the athlete for bringing pride to the state and the country.
“I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the valiant sportswoman Baby Sahana Ravi, who has brought pride to Tamil Nadu and India by winning a bronze medal in the women’s Class 9 category of the table tennis event at the 5th Para Asian Games currently taking place in Japan,” the statement said.
The CMO added that the reward was in recognition of her hard work and dedication, expressing hope that her performance would inspire young para-athletes across Tamil Nadu.
“Her victory will provide new inspiration to the young para-athletes of Tamil Nadu,” the statement added.
Sahana, who hails from Hosur, began playing table tennis in 2014 and has steadily progressed through the sport. She has also won international medals, including gold at the 2024 World Abilitysport Youth Games and a title at the 2025 Youth Asian Para Games in Dubai.
Her latest achievement adds to India’s growing success in para-table tennis and provides a boost to the sport’s development in Tamil Nadu.