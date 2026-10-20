Sahana, who hails from Hosur, began playing table tennis in 2014 and has steadily progressed through the sport. She has also won international medals, including gold at the 2024 World Abilitysport Youth Games and a title at the 2025 Youth Asian Para Games in Dubai.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the valiant sportswoman Baby Sahana Ravi, who has brought pride to Tamil Nadu and India by winning a bronze medal in the women’s Class 9 category of the table tennis event at the 5th Para Asian Games currently taking place in Japan,” the statement said.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.