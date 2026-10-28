Reports suggested Yadav had been struggling emotionally after missing the Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya following a doping suspension. However, the coach declined to establish a direct link between the suspension and his death, saying the reasons behind the tragedy remained unclear.

“Neeraj has died by suicide. It is very unfortunate that such a thing has happened,” Satyanarayana said according to Times of India, adding that he had received information about the incident.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.