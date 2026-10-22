Mohammad Shams Aalam Shaikh sent home amid molestation claims at Asian Para Games
Dubai: Indian para swimmer Mohammad Shams Aalam Shaikh has been sent back to India after being detained by Japanese police following allegations of sexual harassment and molestation involving a female hotel employee during the Asian Para Games in Nagoya.
The 40-year-old was due to compete at the Games but was sent home on Tuesday, a day after the alleged incident, according to The Times of India.
As per the report, the incident allegedly occurred on Monday when a female housekeeping employee entered Shaikh’s hotel room to carry out her duties. The complaint was brought to the attention of the local organising committee and Indian delegation officials before Japanese police intervened.
The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) is reportedly considering disciplinary action against Shaikh, including a possible lifetime ban. A final decision is expected after the Games, and the allegations have not been presented here as a finding of guilt.
Shaikh, who hails from Bihar, has represented India at several international competitions and was ranked world No. 1 in the men’s 100m butterfly S5 and 50m breaststroke SB4 categories in 2024.
He won gold medals in the 200m and 50m breaststroke events at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta. He also enjoyed success at the Reykjavik International Games in Iceland, winning gold in the 200m individual medley in 2024 and collecting further medals.
The 2026 edition in Nagoya was set to be his third consecutive appearance at the Asian Para Games.
The incident has raised concerns for the Indian delegation, with the PCI expected to review the matter and determine any disciplinary action once the Games conclude.