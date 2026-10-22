He won gold medals in the 200m and 50m breaststroke events at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta. He also enjoyed success at the Reykjavik International Games in Iceland, winning gold in the 200m individual medley in 2024 and collecting further medals.

The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) is reportedly considering disciplinary action against Shaikh, including a possible lifetime ban. A final decision is expected after the Games, and the allegations have not been presented here as a finding of guilt.

As per the report, the incident allegedly occurred on Monday when a female housekeeping employee entered Shaikh’s hotel room to carry out her duties. The complaint was brought to the attention of the local organising committee and Indian delegation officials before Japanese police intervened.

The 40-year-old was due to compete at the Games but was sent home on Tuesday, a day after the alleged incident, according to The Times of India.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.