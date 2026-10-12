The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear the matter on Monday. The athletes want their names included in India’s contingent, stressing that competing in Japan could also help them earn qualification opportunities for the 2028 Paralympics.

The riders also highlighted the lack of financial support for para-cycling, which requires specialised equipment and customised bicycles. Arkal described the selection process as “complete ignorance of para-athletes” and alleged a violation of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

“It’s not my fault that there were two people in my category,” she said, warning that such decisions could "demotivate" women from entering the sport.

Prashant Arkal, who won two silver medals in 2025, said a crash at the Asian Championships in Saudi Arabia pushed him down to fourth place. He subsequently secured bronze at a competition in France, finishing five places ahead of a rider ranked above him in Asia.

The cyclists claim that India earned four men’s and three women’s quota places for the Games in Japan through UCI ranking points accumulated during international events in 2025. The CFI and PCI recommended six riders, but the final selection list included just one.

The athletes continued their sit-in outside Gate No. 1 of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday, claiming that performances and ranking points earned at international competitions were ignored. According to Sports Now, neither the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) nor the Sports Authority of India (SAI) had contacted them since the protest began.

Dubai: Indian para-cyclists have spent four days protesting in New Delhi over their exclusion from the final selection for the 2026 Asian Para Games, demanding that officials explain why only one rider from their discipline was picked.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.