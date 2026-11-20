Honoured with CNN News18's Outstanding Achievement Award, he also shared his IPL dream
Former India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav has been honoured at the CNN News18 Indian of the Year 2026 awards, and he made sure to remember the people who helped him reach the top.
The 36 year old, who led India to the 2026 T20 World Cup title, received the Outstanding Achievement Award at a ceremony in New Delhi on Thursday, November 19.
Soon after receiving the honour, Suryakumar shared an emotional message on X, beginning his post with "Indian of the Year" and thanking ICC chairman Jay Shah, former India captain Rohit Sharma, former coach Rahul Dravid and current head coach Gautam Gambhir for supporting him throughout his career.
"This award is not just mine; it belongs to everyone who believed in me, stood by me, and gave me the confidence to dream bigger," he wrote.
During the ceremony, Suryakumar also made a lighthearted comment about his recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying it had turned out to be lucky for him.
Suryakumar visited Modi in New Delhi with his family on November 6. What he expected to be a brief interaction lasting five or ten minutes turned into a conversation of around 40 to 45 minutes.
He also revealed that he had asked the Prime Minister how he managed pressure while handling the responsibilities of running the country.
"I think that meeting turned out to be very lucky. I started scoring runs again," Suryakumar said.
His comment comes at a time when the Mumbai batter is working hard to regain his place in the Indian team after losing the captaincy.
In his social media post, Suryakumar thanked Jay Shah for trusting him with an opportunity that changed his career when Shah was the BCCI secretary.
He also expressed gratitude to Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid for believing in him and giving him the confidence to lead.
Suryakumar thanked Gambhir for standing by him during his journey as India coach.
He concluded his message by expressing gratitude to his family and everyone who supported him.
The CNN News18 Indian of the Year awards recognise individuals who have made significant contributions to India across different fields, including sports, entertainment, business and public service.
Introduced in 2006, the awards celebrated their 16th edition in 2026, with winners recognised through a combination of jury evaluation and public voting across various categories.
Suryakumar received the Outstanding Achievement Award in recognition of his contribution to Indian cricket, particularly his role in leading India to the 2026 T20 World Cup title.
The recognition comes at an important time for Suryakumar, who is trying to make his way back into the Indian team after losing the captaincy and subsequently his place in the squad.
And the early signs have been encouraging.
The Mumbai batter has been in brilliant touch in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
He began the tournament with an unbeaten 60 off just 21 balls against Hyderabad on November 14 before smashing 82 off 29 deliveries against Gujarat two days later.
He followed those performances with a quick 25 off 12 balls against Goa on November 18.
With 167 runs from just 62 balls in his first three innings, Suryakumar is making a strong case for an international comeback.
Suryakumar also revealed another ambition during the ceremony.
"One thing I want in 2027 is to win the IPL with Mumbai Indians," he said.
Mumbai Indians have not lifted the IPL trophy since 2020, and Suryakumar hopes to help the five time champions end their title drought.
For now, his immediate focus remains on continuing his impressive domestic form and earning another opportunity to represent India.