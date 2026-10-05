Sundar played an important role with the ball during the chase, finishing with two wickets for 29 runs from his four overs. His 18th over proved decisive as he conceded only eight runs while Pakistan were attempting to close the gap.

Vijay announced the reward on Saturday and congratulated the Tamil Nadu cricketer for being part of the Indian team that defeated Pakistan in the men’s cricket final. He said Sundar’s achievement would give confidence and new energy to youngsters.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.