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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay announces Rs 7.5 million reward for Washington Sundar after 2026 Asian Games gold medal

India's cricket triumph over Pakistan earns Sundar praise and cash reward

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Vijay and Washington Sundar
Vijay and Washington Sundar
AP

Dubai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has announced a cash incentive of Rs 75 lakh (Dh 286,177) for Washington Sundar after the cricketer helped India win gold at the Asian Games 2026.

Vijay announced the reward on Saturday and congratulated the Tamil Nadu cricketer for being part of the Indian team that defeated Pakistan in the men’s cricket final. He said Sundar’s achievement would give confidence and new energy to youngsters.

India defeated Pakistan by 19 runs to successfully defend their Asian Games gold medal and win the men’s cricket title for the second consecutive time.

India posted 211 for six in their 20 overs before Pakistan mounted a strong chase. Hasan Nawaz led the response with 96 off 51 balls, but Pakistan eventually finished on 192 for six.

Sundar played an important role with the ball during the chase, finishing with two wickets for 29 runs from his four overs. His 18th over proved decisive as he conceded only eight runs while Pakistan were attempting to close the gap.

Sundar had also contributed in the semifinal win against Sri Lanka, bowling three overs, taking one wicket and delivering a maiden over.

The victory extended India’s dominance over Pakistan, with the head-to-head record between the rivals now standing at 6-0 since the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Vijay also wished Sundar and his teammates success in their upcoming tournaments and hoped they would continue to deliver more victories.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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