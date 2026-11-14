Vaibhav Sooryavanshi suffers disappointing loss after becoming youngest T20 captain

Despite the disappointing start, Sooryavanshi’s appointment remains a significant milestone in his rapidly developing career. The teenager has already established himself as one of India’s most exciting young batting prospects, and his latest record adds another achievement to his growing list.

Bihar struggled to build a substantial total after being sent in to bat, finishing on 137-9 in their 20 overs. Prithvi Raj provided some resistance with a 38-run innings, but the rest of the batting line-up failed to capitalise.

But his personal contribution with the bat was limited to 18 runs from 12 deliveries. He was dismissed by Chetan Sakariya, who caught and bowled the young opener to give Saurashtra an important breakthrough.

Sooryavanshi surpassed Croatia’s Zach Vukusic, who was 17 years and 311 days old when he captained his national side in a T20 international. The teenager’s appointment as Bihar captain for the opening two matches of the tournament had already attracted considerable attention.

The 15-year-old made history at the Holkar Stadium in Indore by becoming the youngest captain in T20 cricket at 15 years and 232 days. However, his first outing as skipper did not go according to plan, with Bihar losing the contest in the 16th over with 21 balls remaining.

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