Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stops young fans from touching his feet in a heartwarming gesture

15 year old cricketer's humble gesture comes on the day he made history as Bihar captain.
At just 15, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is already achieving things that many cricketers can only dream of.
But despite his extraordinary rise in Indian cricket, the youngster has shown that he has his feet firmly on the ground.
A heartwarming video circulating on social media shows Sooryavanshi politely stopping young fans from touching his feet during an interaction that surfaced on Saturday, the day of his historic captaincy debut in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
In the video shared on X, Sooryavanshi is seen interacting with a group of children who approach him for photographs.
As one of the boys moves forward and attempts to touch his feet as a mark of respect, the teenage cricketer immediately extends his hand to stop him.
He then continues interacting with the youngsters.
It was a simple gesture, but one that said a lot about the 15 year old.
In India, particularly in Hindu traditions, touching someone's feet is an age old practice of showing respect and seeking blessings, especially from elders.
It is a tradition that has been passed down through generations and continues to hold deep cultural significance for many families.
But respect can be expressed in different ways, and Sooryavanshi's reaction offered a refreshing reminder of that.
After all, he is still a child himself, even if his extraordinary cricketing achievements have already made him a star.
And perhaps that is what made the moment so special. Rather than accepting the gesture, he appeared more comfortable treating the youngsters as fellow children who simply wanted to meet their cricketing hero.
The video surfaced on a special day for the Bihar youngster.
Earlier on Saturday, Sooryavanshi became the youngest captain in men's T20 cricket history when he led Bihar against Saurashtra in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy opener in Indore.
At just 15 years and 232 days, he broke the previous record held by Croatia's Zach Vukusic, who was 17 years and 311 days old when he captained his national team.
However, his first match as Bihar captain did not go according to plan.
Sooryavanshi scored 18 off 12 balls before being dismissed by former India pacer Chetan Sakariya.
Bihar managed 137 for nine in their 20 overs before Saurashtra chased down the target to register a five wicket victory.
The teenager has been appointed Bihar captain for their opening two matches of the competition.
For someone who has already made his mark in the IPL and domestic cricket, Sooryavanshi continues to attract attention wherever he goes.
But on Saturday, it was not his batting or his latest record that stood out.
It was a small gesture towards a young fan that showed how the teenager is handling his growing fame.