Family of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates Chhath Puja with a virtual reunion
Dubai: Teenage cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi may be away from home because of his cricketing commitments, but he made sure to connect with his family during an important occasion.
The 15-year-old missed the Chhath Puja celebrations with his family this year, as his busy cricket schedule kept him away from home. His family marked the festival with traditional rituals, while the youngster joined his parents through a video call after the puja.
His elder brother, Ujjwal Sooryavanshi, shared a screenshot of the call on social media, giving fans a glimpse of the family moment. Alongside the picture, he wrote: “On the day of the Chhath festival, Mom and Dad were talking to Vaibhav after the puja; everyone is missing him. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Always making us proud.”
Sooryavanshi has had a packed schedule in recent days. He was initially involved with Bihar in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he made history by becoming the youngest captain in men’s T20 cricket.
He led the side in its opening match against Saurashtra before missing the next fixture against Railways.
The teenager then travelled to Doha, Qatar, to join the India A squad for the ACC Men’s Rising Stars Asia Cup, which begins on November 19.
His absence meant missing the Chhath Puja celebrations at home, but the video call offered him an opportunity to share the occasion with his parents despite being away.
The festival holds particular significance for Sooryavanshi’s home state Bihar, making the family celebration an important occasion.
While his cricketing commitments continue to take him away from home, Ujjwal’s post showed that the family is following his journey closely and taking pride in his progress.