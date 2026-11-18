His elder brother, Ujjwal Sooryavanshi, shared a screenshot of the call on social media, giving fans a glimpse of the family moment. Alongside the picture, he wrote: “On the day of the Chhath festival, Mom and Dad were talking to Vaibhav after the puja; everyone is missing him. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Always making us proud.”

The 15-year-old missed the Chhath Puja celebrations with his family this year, as his busy cricket schedule kept him away from home. His family marked the festival with traditional rituals , while the youngster joined his parents through a video call after the puja.

Dubai: Teenage cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi may be away from home because of his cricketing commitments, but he made sure to connect with his family during an important occasion.

While his cricketing commitments continue to take him away from home, Ujjwal’s post showed that the family is following his journey closely and taking pride in his progress.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.