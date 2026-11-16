Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's family holds grand celebration without him

Vaibhav is currently leading Bihar in the tournament but endured a difficult start to his campaign against Saurashtra. The young captain managed 18 off 12 deliveries before being dismissed by Chetan Sakariya, who caught and bowled him.

The left-handed batter is expected to join India A for the ACC Rising Stars Emerging tournament, which will be held in Doha from November 19. The competition will be played in the 50-over format, providing another opportunity for the youngster to showcase his talent in a different format.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.