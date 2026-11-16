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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's family holds grand celebration without him

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's family honors him during grand Chhath Puja celebration

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
2 MIN READ
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and family
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and family
via Instagram

Dubai: Indian cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi may be busy leading Bihar on the cricket field, but his family made sure he was part of their Chhath Puja celebrations, even in his absence.

The teenager’s brother, Ujjwal Sooryavanshi, shared photographs on Instagram showing the family hosting a grand celebration for the festival. Several guests attended the event, while a large display board featuring photographs of family members, including Vaibhav, was among the highlights.

The youngster was unable to join his family for the celebrations as he is currently representing Bihar in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, India’s domestic T20 competition.

Despite his absence, the family ensured that the 15-year-old remained part of the occasion, with his photograph prominently displayed alongside those of his loved ones.

Vaibhav is currently leading Bihar in the tournament but endured a difficult start to his campaign against Saurashtra. The young captain managed 18 off 12 deliveries before being dismissed by Chetan Sakariya, who caught and bowled him.

Bihar eventually posted 137/9, but Saurashtra chased down the target after losing five wickets to hand Bihar a defeat in their opening fixture.

Sooryavanshi will now captain Bihar in their second and final match for the time being against Railways before turning his attention to international duty.

The left-handed batter is expected to join India A for the ACC Rising Stars Emerging tournament, which will be held in Doha from November 19. The competition will be played in the 50-over format, providing another opportunity for the youngster to showcase his talent in a different format.

Vaibhav has attracted considerable attention following his rapid rise in Indian cricket. His performances at a young age have made him one of the country’s most closely watched emerging talents.

While his family celebrated Chhath Puja back home, the youngster remained focused on his cricketing commitments, with a busy schedule ahead as he prepares for the next challenge with India A.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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