Bihar village erupts in celebration as Sooryavanshi’s innings stuns cricket world
Dubai: Firecrackers were burst and sweets distributed in Bihar as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s family and villagers celebrated the teenager’s extraordinary double century against the UAE in the Rising Stars Asia Cup.
The 15-year-old produced a record-breaking performance in Doha on Tuesday, smashing 204 off just 53 balls to help India A chase down a target of 250 in only 14.2 overs and secure a seven-wicket victory.
At Sooryavanshi’s home in Motipur village, the celebrations began as news of his remarkable innings spread. Family members and locals gathered to mark the achievement, with fireworks lighting up the area and sweets being shared.
His uncle, Sanjeev Sooryavanshi, expressed his happiness at the youngster’s performance, praising his dedication and the support he has received from his family and the village.
“We are absolutely overjoyed and very happy. He is a very talented and dedicated boy who is passionate about playing. He started playing four years ago. His father, the villagers and everyone have continuously blessed and supported him,” Sanjeev said.
Sooryavanshi’s innings was one of the most remarkable displays of power-hitting in List A cricket. He reached his half-century in just 16 balls before completing his century in 28 deliveries, breaking the record for the fastest hundred in the format.
He continued his assault, reaching 150 in 40 balls before completing his double century in just 52 deliveries, adding another world record.
The Bihar batter finished with 28 sixes and seven fours, setting a record for the most sixes in a List A innings. His 204 runs accounted for more than 80 per cent of India A’s total as they completed the chase in just 14.2 overs.
The teenager also became the fastest player to score 150 and 200 in List A cricket, surpassing previous records by considerable margins.
Sooryavanshi was eventually dismissed for 204, caught by Aryansh Sharma off Basil Hameed, but India A were only five runs away from victory at the time. Rinku Singh and Kumar Kushagra completed the chase.
The performance helped India A book their place in the semi-finals of the Rising Stars Asia Cup and further cemented Sooryavanshi’s reputation as one of cricket’s most exciting young talents.
For his family and the people of Motipur, however, the record-breaking innings was also a moment of pride, celebrating a youngster whose journey has been backed by those around him from the beginning.