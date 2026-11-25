“We are absolutely overjoyed and very happy. He is a very talented and dedicated boy who is passionate about playing. He started playing four years ago. His father, the villagers and everyone have continuously blessed and supported him,” Sanjeev said.

For his family and the people of Motipur, however, the record-breaking innings was also a moment of pride, celebrating a youngster whose journey has been backed by those around him from the beginning.

The Bihar batter finished with 28 sixes and seven fours, setting a record for the most sixes in a List A innings. His 204 runs accounted for more than 80 per cent of India A’s total as they completed the chase in just 14.2 overs.

Sooryavanshi’s innings was one of the most remarkable displays of power-hitting in List A cricket. He reached his half-century in just 16 balls before completing his century in 28 deliveries, breaking the record for the fastest hundred in the format.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.