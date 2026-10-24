Weekend Digest: UAE antibiotic ban, Dh100 million winner, Ramadan 2027 dates

On Sunday, the veteran actor posted a heartfelt video on Instagram, her first public message since filmmaker Kuku Kohli died in August. Speaking directly to the camera, she said she was deeply grateful for the affection people had shown her after his death, and admitted she had been surprised by how many stood beside her when things were at their worst. That support, she explained, is what gave her the strength to face the world again and return to her work. She closed with a wish that her well-wishers would remain with her “till my last breath.”