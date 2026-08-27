Salman Khan mourns Kuku Kohli's death, offers support to grieving wife Aruna Irani: 'My heart goes out to you'

Bollywood mourns filmmaker Kuku Kohli; Salman consoles Aruna Irani after loss
Salman Khan has joined the wave of Bollywood grief following the death of veteran filmmaker Kuku Kohli, who died on Tuesday, August 25, after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 77.
Taking to X on Wednesday, the actor posted a message directed at Kohli's wife, actor Aruna Irani: "Rest in peace Kuki ji, Aruna ji, my heart goes out to you. May God give u strength." The message quickly became one of the most-shared tributes as news of Kohli's passing spread through the industry.
Salman's condolences came on the same day Kohli was laid to rest, with Bollywood turning out in numbers to say goodbye to the filmmaker.
Kohli was cremated around noon on Wednesday, with his wife Aruna Irani visibly emotional as she said her final goodbye, supported by members of both the Irani and Kohli families as she made her way through the ceremony.
Several prominent industry figures showed up to pay their respects, including Rohit Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Sham Kaushal, Ashoke Pandit, and Rajpal Yadav.
Apart from Salman's tribute, one of the most personal messages came from Ajay Devgn, whose career Kohli effectively launched with the 1991 blockbuster Phool Aur Kaante. Devgn took to social media to reflect on how much faith Kohli had placed in him at the very beginning of his journey, thanking him for altering the course of his life and expressing that he would be deeply missed.
Phool Aur Kaante went on to become a massive box-office hit, earning Devgn the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut and establishing him as one of Hindi cinema's defining action stars.
Over the course of his career, Kohli went on to direct several other notable films, including Kohraam, Suhaag, Anari No. 1, Haqeeqat, and Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa. His final film as director, Woh Tera Naam Tha, released in 2004.
According to Balraj Irani, Aruna Irani's brother, Kohli had been in good health before suddenly falling ill on Monday evening. He was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, where he reportedly collapsed mid-conversation with family before suffering the fatal heart attack. Despite doctors' attempts to revive him, he was declared dead around 5 pm.
Kohli is survived by his wife Aruna Irani, along with two children, Pooja and Karishma, from his first marriage to Rita Kohli.