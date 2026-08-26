Bollywood filmmaker Kuku Kohli dies at 77 after heart attack

Ashoke Pandit remembered Kuku Kohli as a skilled filmmaker with a lasting legacy, noting his long stint as an assistant director under Raj Kapoor before he launched Ajay Devgn in Phool Aur Kaante. Pandit called him a great technician, thinker, and human being, and recalled their close working relationship through IFTDA and IMPPA, where Kohli served as General Secretary. He described Kohli as someone who was always willing to help and never turned down a request, and highlighted his social commitment, including his involvement with an old age home in Lonavala.