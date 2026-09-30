Every Minute Matters: UAE cardiologists urge rapid response to heart attack warning signs

Experts explain how recognising a heart attack and rapid intervention can save lives
A heart attack does not announce itself with a countdown. There is no warning on a clock, no indication of how much time remains before the damage becomes irreversible. Yet inside the body, a critical race has already begun. A blocked coronary artery is starving the heart muscle of oxygen, and the longer that blockage remains, the greater the risk of permanent damage.
For patients, the difference between recovery and lifelong cardiac complications can come down to one decision: recognising the warning signs and seeking emergency medical attention without delay.
Across the UAE, cardiologists are emphasising early intervention, supported by sophisticated diagnostic technologies, specialist emergency teams and increasingly precise procedures. Their message is clear. Even the most advanced cardiac facilities achieve their greatest impact when patients reach them in time.
The urgency surrounding a heart attack is rooted in the biology of the heart itself. When a clot obstructs a coronary artery, the consequences can develop rapidly.
Dr Debabrata Dash, Consultant Interventional Cardiology, Aster Hospital, Mankhool, Dubai, explains: “During a heart attack, a blood clot can suddenly block blood flow to the heart. Every minute that the heart muscle is deprived of oxygen, more heart tissue can be permanently damaged. This is why doctors say, ‘time is muscle’.
“Getting medical help quickly can save heart muscle and, most importantly, save a life. Early treatment can restore blood flow, reduce the amount of heart damage, prevent serious complications such as heart failure and dangerous heart rhythms, and improve the chances of recovery.”
Preserving functioning heart muscle can make an enormous difference to a patient’s subsequent quality of life.
Dr Georgie Thomas, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist & HOD, Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, reinforces this relationship between time and recovery.
“During a heart attack, a blocked artery starves the heart of blood. Heart muscle begins to die within minutes, and the damage increases over time. This is why we say, ‘time is muscle’.
“Opening the blocked artery quickly, usually with a stent, can save more heart muscle, reduce the risk of heart failure and dangerous heart rhythms, and improve survival.
“If someone develops chest pain or symptoms suggestive of a heart attack, they should call an ambulance immediately.”
A heart that has sustained substantial muscle damage may struggle to pump blood effectively, increasing the possibility of prolonged treatment, reduced physical capacity and future hospitalisation.
One of the greatest obstacles to timely cardiac care is the assumption that a heart attack must involve sudden, unbearable chest pain.
Although chest discomfort remains a prominent warning sign, symptoms can vary considerably. Breathlessness, unexplained sweating, nausea, dizziness and discomfort extending into the arms, neck or jaw can also signal an emergency.
Dr Mahmoud Traina, Staff Physician, Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute and Section Head, Interventional Cardiology, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, highlights the importance of recognising potential danger.
“It is equally important to recognise the warning signs of a heart attack. Chest pain or discomfort, shortness of breath, pain or numbness in the arms, or pain in the jaw, neck or back should never be ignored. If someone experiences symptoms that could indicate a heart attack, seek medical attention immediately.”
The challenge is particularly significant when symptoms are mistaken for indigestion, exhaustion or temporary discomfort. Waiting for the pain to disappear can delay treatment.
Dr Mahmoud Farouk Elmahdi, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Zulekha Hospital, draws attention to the diversity of possible presentations.
Although chest pain is the most common symptom, shortness of breath, palpitations and dizziness can also present as symptoms of an acute heart attack.
“It is worth mentioning that some patients can present with atypical complaints, such as severe abdominal pain, diarrhoea or transient loss of consciousness.”
Age, diabetes, hypertension, elevated cholesterol, smoking and family history can further increase cardiovascular risk.
Dr Sundar Kumar Ganesan, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, PRIME Hospital, also identifies dizziness or fainting as possible warning signs, particularly among older adults.
For anyone experiencing symptoms suggestive of a heart attack, the appropriate response is to activate emergency medical services immediately.
Dr Khaled Mohamed Farrag, Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Thumbay University Hospital, makes the priority explicit.
“My advice is simple: if you suspect a heart attack, call an ambulance immediately. Do not wait for symptoms to settle or drive yourself to hospital.”
Ambulance transport provides access to medical assessment and monitoring during the journey, while allowing emergency teams to coordinate with the receiving hospital.
Once emergency services are activated, the focus shifts towards identifying the problem and restoring blood flow quickly.
An electrocardiogram, commonly known as an ECG, can reveal electrical changes associated with a heart attack. Blood tests and other assessments help clinicians establish the diagnosis and determine treatment.
For patients experiencing a heart attack caused by a completely blocked coronary artery, emergency angioplasty can be particularly important. The procedure involves advancing a catheter through a blood vessel towards the affected coronary artery, opening the blockage and, when appropriate, placing a stent to maintain blood flow.
Dr Farrag explains: “Our priority is to restore blood flow quickly through appropriate medicines or procedures such as angioplasty, which opens a blocked artery. Early treatment can save heart muscle, protect the heart’s pumping ability, and improve survival. It also helps reduce the risk of long-term complications, including heart failure.”
Technology is helping hospitals reduce the time between recognising an emergency and initiating treatment.
Dr Thomas highlights how communication between ambulances and hospital teams can accelerate preparations.
“Artificial intelligence can analyse an ECG within seconds and help identify heart attacks that might otherwise be missed. Ambulances can transmit ECGs to the hospital before arrival, allowing the cardiac team and cath lab to prepare in advance.
Dr Dash explains: “New technologies are helping doctors diagnose heart problems earlier and treat patients more quickly and precisely. Artificial intelligence (AI) can analyse ECGs and medical images, helping identify warning signs of heart attack and other heart conditions sooner. Advanced imaging techniques such as intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) and optical coherence tomography (OCT) allow doctors to see inside coronary arteries in great detail and guide stent procedures more accurately.
“New pressure-based technologies such as pullback pressure gradient can also map how blood flows through the coronary arteries, helping doctors identify which blockages are truly limiting blood flow and need treatment.”
These developments enable specialists to combine speed with detailed anatomical information and tailor treatment to individual patients.
While emergency intervention remains essential, the wider challenge is identifying cardiovascular risks before they become life-threatening.
Routine screening, awareness of personal risk factors and consistent lifestyle changes contribute significantly to preventive cardiac care.
Dr Traina emphasises the importance of monitoring essential health indicators.
“Knowing key cardiac health parameters is an important part of protecting the heart. Regular checks of blood pressure, heart rate, and blood glucose can help identify potential concerns early. Blood pressure can help assess stroke risk, heart rate can indicate abnormalities in heart rhythm or function, and elevated blood glucose may warrant further testing for diabetes.”
Dr Ganesan similarly recommends regular health check-ups, monitoring blood pressure, fasting blood sugar, HbA1c, LDL cholesterol and body mass index, alongside at least 150 minutes of physical activity weekly. Individual targets should be established with a healthcare professional.
Advanced cardiac care also extends beyond emergency procedures. At Thumbay University Hospital, specialised echocardiography, Holter monitoring, coronary CT angiography and intravascular ultrasound support detailed cardiovascular assessment.
Dr Farrag explains: “Continuous monitoring in the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit helps us recognise changes promptly. Combined with round-the-clock specialist care, these advanced imaging, diagnostic, and treatment facilities support timely diagnosis and personalised treatment decisions based on each patient’s condition.”
Ultimately, effective emergency cardiac care depends on how quickly a patient recognises the danger and how efficiently the medical system responds.
The UAE’s advanced cardiac facilities and specialist expertise provide important resources for treating heart attacks. But the first decision often rests with the person experiencing the symptoms or someone nearby.
Recognising unusual discomfort, calling an ambulance and allowing emergency teams to initiate treatment can set the lifesaving process in motion.
A heart attack may begin without warning. The response to it, however, should never be delayed. n