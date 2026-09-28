Indian, Pakistani expats in UAE dominate heart patients, half aged 31-50, shows Dubai hospital data

World Heart Day: Aster Hospital Mankhool releases data as Cath Lab hits 10,000 procedures
Dubai: Indian and Pakistani expats make up the bulk of patients undergoing heart procedures at one Dubai hospital, and around half of all patients are aged between 31 and 50, according to two separate analyses.
The data was revealed ahead of World Heart Day observed on September 29, by Aster Hospital Mankhool as it marked 10,000 procedures at its Cardiac Catheterisation (Cath) Lab since 2018.
World Heart Day aims to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease (CVD), the leading cause of death worldwide. This year’s theme is “Don't Miss a Beat,” focusing on hidden or overlooked cardiovascular disease symptoms.
An analysis of more than 3,500 patients at the hospital in Dubai found that over 90% were from the South Asian region. Indian nationals accounted for more than 65%, followed by Pakistani and Filipino patients.
A separate analysis of more than 6,000 patients showed that cardiac interventions were not limited to older age groups. More than 35% were aged 41–50 and a further 15–20% were aged 31–40, meaning around half were between 31 and 50. Around 30% were aged 51–60, while 10–15% were 60 and above.
The age profile highlights the importance of awareness, prevention and early intervention among younger populations, pointed out Dr Naveed Ahmed, Head of Cardiac Services, Aster Hospitals & Clinics, UAE who performed more than 60% of the 10,000 procedures.
The lab manages conditions including angina pectoris, chest pain, cardiomyopathy, NSTEMI, STEMI and unstable angina.
An NSTEMI stands for a non-ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction, which is a common and serious type of heart attack while a STEMI stands for ST-elevation myocardial infarction, which is a very severe and life-threatening type of heart attack. Angina (also called angina pectoris) is chest pain or discomfort that happens when your heart muscle does not get enough oxygen-rich blood.
Teams carry out both emergency and elective procedures using minimally invasive, catheter-based techniques.
Procedures include coronary angiography and angioplasty, PTCA (opening blocked heart arteries), STEMI interventions, thrombectomy (removing blood clots), atherectomy (removing hardened plaque), OCT (detailed imaging of heart arteries) and FFR (measuring blood flow through narrowed arteries).
They also include ICA stenting, TAVI/TAVR (minimally invasive heart valve replacement), MitraClip, ICD and pacemaker implantation, cardiac catheterisation and other complex structural and endovascular interventions.
The Cath Lab has recorded steady activity since its launch in 2018, averaging more than 1,200 procedures annually from 2019 onwards. Overall procedure volumes rose by approximately 2% between 2020 and 2025. Around 1,470 procedures were performed last year, and the hospital expects to reach approximately 1,600 this year.
Dr Sherbaz Bichu, CEO – Aster Hospitals & Clinics, UAE, Oman & Bahrain, said the lab has operated 24/7 from day one "because cardiac emergencies do not wait for office hours". He added that the aim goes beyond treating disease once it becomes critical: "We want to move cardiac care further upstream, strengthening prevention and early intervention."
The 10,000-procedure milestone is hence expected to be the foundation for the next phase of cardiac care, reaching patients earlier, treating them more precisely and continually raising the standard of care.
In 2019, the hospital became the second in the UAE to perform an orbital atherectomy, which supports the treatment of heavily calcified coronary arteries that can be challenging to treat with conventional techniques. Most procedures have been carried out by the Cardiology, Interventional Cardiology and Electrophysiology teams. The lab also supports vascular surgery, endovascular surgery, radiology, neurology and nephrology.
Dr Naveed has undertaken advanced training in Interventional Cardiology and Structural Heart Interventions, including a fellowship at St Michael's Hospital, University of Toronto, Canada.
He said the hospital follows rigorous clinical protocols aligned with international standards and uses advanced technology "responsibly, only when clinically necessary and in the patient's best interests". He added that the team remains focused on making quality care accessible and affordable.
Minimally invasive, catheter-based procedures are playing an increasingly important role in modern cardiac care. According to the latest European Society of Cardiology and European Association of Percutaneous Cardiovascular Interventions Atlas of Interventional Cardiology, procedures to open blocked heart arteries accounted for more than 90% of catheter-based cardiovascular procedures across 50 European countries.
The report recorded a median of 2,220 such procedures per million people. This included 509 emergency procedures per million people for patients experiencing a STEMI.
Part of Aster DM Healthcare, Aster Hospital Mankhool is ranked No. 4 in the UAE in Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals 2026 list. It is also ranked No. 2 in the UAE and No. 253 globally for Cardiology in Newsweek's World's Best Specialised Hospitals 2027.