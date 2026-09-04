Zulekha Hospital launches MICS programme with three successful minimally invasive heart bypass surgeries

New MICS programme offers smaller incisions and faster recovery for heart patients
Zulekha Hospital has officially launched its Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery (MICS) Program, expanding its advanced cardiac surgery services for patients requiring complex heart procedures.
Led by Dr. Pradheep K. Rachakonda, Consultant - Cardiothoracic & Minimal Access Heart Surgery, the program has already recorded four successful Minimally Invasive Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (MICS CABG) procedures involving patients aged 42, 65 and 68, 64 year all diagnosed with significant blockages in multiple heart arteries.
In conventional heart bypass surgery, surgeons generally open the chest through the breastbone to reach the heart. With MICS, the surgeon can reach the heart through smaller openings between the ribs, avoiding a full breastbone incision.
“The operation we perform on the heart remains essentially the same. What changes is the route we use to get there,” said Dr. Pradheep.
For appropriately selected patients, MICS may offer benefits such as less surgical trauma, reduced postoperative discomfort, earlier mobilisation and potentially faster recovery.
Patients can often begin walking within 12 to 24 hours when it is clinically safe to do so, although recovery varies depending on the individual and the complexity of surgery.
At Zulekha Hospital, MICS can be considered for selected patients requiring coronary bypass surgery, mitral and aortic valve procedures, selected tricuspid valve procedures and certain congenital heart conditions.
Patrick Dsouza 68, had been experiencing intermittent chest pain for more than two weeks. Investigations showed reduced blood flow to part of his heart and significant coronary artery disease. He underwent MICS CABG on July 24, 2026, and made satisfactory progress following surgery. He was mobilised during recovery and discharged in stable condition on July 31.
Mohammad Saleem 65, had multiple blockages in his heart arteries and had recently had a heart attack. He also had diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure. He underwent MICS CABG on July 22, 2026, through a small opening on the left side of the chest. Following close monitoring, breathing support, physiotherapy and early mobilisation, he was discharged in stable condition on July 29.
Nabeel Nasir Kazi, 42, was admitted to Zulekha Hospital Sharjah with sudden chest pain. His initial heart tests were abnormal, and further investigations confirmed a recent heart attack and serious blockages in multiple heart arteries. After discussing treatment options with his doctors, he underwent minimally invasive bypass surgery on August 7, 2026.
Speaking about his experience, Nabeel said, “I am now feeling much better, and my recovery is progressing steadily. I am thankful to the doctors and medical team who supported me throughout this difficult journey.”
He also praised Dr. Pradheep for his knowledge, professionalism, compassion and approachable nature, saying that the doctor's communication helped him feel comfortable and confident throughout his treatment.
Nabeel said he chose MICS after the potential benefits, including smaller incisions, less postoperative discomfort and potentially faster recovery, were explained to him.
Dr. Pradheep emphasised that MICS is not appropriate for every patient.
“Every patient is different. We assess the heart condition, the location and extent of the blockages, the patient's physique, previous surgeries, overall health and the complexity of the procedure. MICS is chosen only when we believe it is an appropriate and safe option for that particular patient,” he said.
Zulekha Hospital supports its MICS program with comprehensive cardiac diagnostic and treatment services, including echocardiography, stress testing, cardiac catheterisation and coronary angiography. Its Cath Lab is equipped with the advanced state of art Philips Azurion 7 C20 FlexArm imaging platform, supporting advanced cardiac imaging and procedures.
MICS is supported by a multidisciplinary team comprising cardiac surgeons, cardiologists, cardiac anaesthetists, perfusionists, intensivists, nurses, physiotherapists and rehabilitation specialists.
Before surgery, the Heart Team reviews the patient's condition and investigations to determine the most appropriate treatment. During surgery, the surgical, anaesthesia, perfusion and nursing teams work together, while ICU and rehabilitation teams support recovery afterwards.
“MICS is not simply about making a smaller incision. It is about combining the right patient selection, surgical expertise, technology and teamwork to provide safe and effective treatment,” Dr. Pradheep added.
The successful treatment of these patients marks an important milestone in Zulekha Hospital's ongoing commitment to providing advanced and integrated cardiac care in the UAE.