Ashley Judd recollects Elvis Presley casting a spell on the mic.

She wrote: “Elvis Presley was a feature of my childhood, given my Pop (Mom’s partner since I was 11) sang bass with him for 6 years, a member of the iconic J.D. Sumner and the Stamps gospel quartet. Congratulations, Pop, on being inducted as a Graceland Legend this past weekend. I am proud of you. So glad to share the memories. At Graceland, Pop and I stood in the Jungle Room, and I played from the 2 albums Pop recorded with Elvis. Pop said, ‘I stood there, Elvis walked around and sang. Gosh, he was so prepared, he did ‘Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain’ in two takes’. Pop also sang along (to himself). How cool to watch someone I love have their memories”.