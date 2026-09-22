CID 3.0? Daya, ACP Pradyuman and team reunite for new crime show Paapanasham, but with a twist

Joining the reunion is Ansha Sayed, once known as Inspector Purvi, who had a heartfelt ask for the audience, to extend the same loyalty and warmth to Paapanasham that they'd always given CID. Also on board are Hrishikesh Pandey and Ajay Nagrath, the actors behind Inspector Sachin and Pankaj. Nagrath sounded upbeat about how things are progressing on set: "We've given our heart and soul to this show, and the show's shooting is going fantastically well."