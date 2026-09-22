CID 3.0? Daya, ACP Pradyuman and team reunite for new crime show Paapanasham, but with a twist

From TV classic to web revival, CID stars launch heartfelt crime comeback
For over two decades, CID was an appointment viewing that turned 'Daya, darwaza tod do' into a national catchphrase. Now, the officers who cracked a thousand impossible cases are back together, except this time they've hung up their badges for good.
On September 22, Dayanand Shetty broke the news on Instagram with a video reunion that instantly had fans buzzing. The clip brings together familiar faces from the CID universe, only this time, they're not investigating as cops.
Shivaji Satam kicks off the announcement with visible excitement: "The day you all have been waiting for, has finally ended! We have commenced the shoot of our new show in Mangalore, Udipi." Aditya Srivastava follows up, setting expectations for what's coming: "This is also a crime show, but a bit different, and all of us will be seen in a different avatar."
Shetty, who's producing the project under his own banner, The Daya Shetty Productions, called it deeply personal territory: "This show is very close to our hearts, and a new beginning for all of us."
Joining the reunion is Ansha Sayed, once known as Inspector Purvi, who had a heartfelt ask for the audience, to extend the same loyalty and warmth to Paapanasham that they'd always given CID. Also on board are Hrishikesh Pandey and Ajay Nagrath, the actors behind Inspector Sachin and Pankaj. Nagrath sounded upbeat about how things are progressing on set: "We've given our heart and soul to this show, and the show's shooting is going fantastically well."
The video closes with the full cast revealing the show's title together — Paapanasham: Where Crime Ends.
Unlike its predecessor, Paapanasham won't air on television. It's headed straight to Shetty's YouTube channel, which he launched in December 2025 as a digital home for content tied to the CID cast's off-screen reunion, including vlogs and behind-the-scenes series.
The bond between the cast clearly extends beyond the camera. Just a month before this announcement, Ansha Sayed dropped by the home of the late Dinesh Mehta — who played the beloved Freddy — where his wife taught her to make puran poli, a moment the group later turned into a shared meal celebrating both memory and Maharashtrian tradition.