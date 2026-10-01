Sonali Kulkarni on why Salman Khan's mother role didn't scare her: ‘I've played a girl who could become a flowering tree’

"I don't have any complex about how I would play a character. I am super open about portraying any role. In my first film, Cheluvi (1992), I played a girl who can become a flowering tree. In Daayraa (1996), I played a boy with a moustache. People get scared easily when they hear that they have to play a mother's role. But one has to keep in mind that the said mother would also be someone's friend, sister-in-law, or wife. People remember me from Mission Kashmir (2000) as Sanjay Dutt's wife, not simply as Hrithik Roshan's surrogate mother."