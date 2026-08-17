Why the Philippines’ Maharlika Fund should look at Heart Aerospace

Here's an investment case grounded in the physics and economics of electric flight and the Philippines’ archipelagic reality.

The ES-30 is designed to serve regional routes with electric propulsion for shorter flights — and hybrid-electric capability for longer sectors — potentially reducing fuel consumption and emissions while improving connectivity between smaller airports.

Those boxes would be ticked at the same time while giving the Philippines exposure to a rapidly-developing global market for electric regional aviation, according to Aviation.com.

Heart Aerospace’s ES-30 hybrid and all-electric regional aircraft programme align with several of those priorities.

MIC is mandated to deploy "counter-cyclical capital" into sectors considered critical to the economy, including energy, logistics, agriculture and mining .

The Philippines’ Maharlika Investment Corporation (MIC) is positioning electric aviation as a potential strategic investment area as it seeks projects that strengthen national resilience and generate at least a 10% economic internal rate of return (EIRR) .

Maharlika Investment Corporation (MIC)

MIC runs the Maharlika Investment Fund, the Philippines’ sovereign wealth fund, with an authorised capital of ₱500 billion, looking at long-term growth.

Its total assets stand at approximately ₱129.48 billion, backed by ₱129.2 billion in equity and an initial paid-up capital of ₱75 billion provided by state-run institutions and the national government (from Landbank, DBP and government dividends, with roughly ₱68 billion described as deployable in 2026 after some releases), as per Philippine Star.

By end‑2025, only about ₱5.9 billion had been deployed into strategic assets (ports/power/mining), prompting a 2026 target to deploy around ₱25 billion and a stated intent to do “3–4 deals” in the ~US$150 million range in energy, agriculture and mining, Rappler reported.

MIC’s scorecard requires all financially closed investments to hit at least 10% EIRR and explicitly factors socioeconomic impact (jobs, infrastructure, sustainability)

Leadership has emphasised “national resilience” projects, including off‑grid electrification, grid assets (e.g., NGCP stake via Synergy Grid), and logistics — framing MIC as a catalyst rather than a passive portfolio fund.

Heart Aerospace (ES‑30 programme)

Sweden‑founded, US‑based developer of the ES‑30, a 30‑seat hybrid‑electric regional airliner designed for short‑haul routes with ~200 km all‑electric range and up to ~800 km in hybrid mode; type certification is targeted for 2031.

Technology milestone: On Aug. 12, 2026, Heart flew its full‑scale X1 demonstrator — the world’s largest battery‑electric aircraft to date (>11 tonnes, >1 MW electric propulsion) — for 27 minutes, validating megawatt‑class systems and manufacturing processes for the ES‑30.



Funding and investors

Disclosed fundraising totals roughly US$184 million across multiple rounds, including a US$107 million Series B in 2024 and a 2025 extension; backers include Breakthrough Energy Ventures, United Airlines Ventures, Air Canada, Mesa Air Group, and EQT Ventures.

Commercial traction

Heart reports a US$9.4 billion order/commitment book from carriers including United Airlines, Air Canada, and JSX, though these are commitments/LOIs rather than booked revenue, as per The Next Web.

Economic promise

Heart claims >40% lower operating costs versus legacy regional aircraft via cheaper energy, simpler electric maintenance, and higher uptime — advantages expected to widen with battery improvements and carbon pricing.

Why the future of aviation (not just roads/rail) is electric

Electrification is already dominant where physics and economics align: the world’s fastest trains have run on electrons for decades, and now the same logic is moving into short‑haul air transport.

The case rests on three facts:

Physics favours electrons on short sectors

Energy density gap is real but manageable regionally: Jet fuel still carries ~19–27× more usable energy per kilogram than today’s Li‑ion batteries, which constrains long‑haul electric flight. However, for missions under ~200–350 km (with reserves), current and near‑term batteries are sufficient—exactly the niche Heart targets.

Efficiency advantage: Electric motors and powertrains are far more efficient than turboprops/jets, translating into dramatically lower energy use per seat‑km on short routes.

Lower variable costs, better route viability

Fuel/energy cost delta: Analyses show electric propulsion can cut energy cost per seat‑mile to roughly $0.02–0.04 versus $0.08–0.12 for traditional regional aircraft — a 60–80% reduction in the largest variable cost line.

Maintenance, uptime: Fewer moving parts and integrated electronics reduce maintenance burden and increase aircraft utilization, further lowering direct operating costs.

Carbon, noise externalities: As emissions fees/taxes expand and noise restrictions tighten, electric/hybrid‑electric aircraft gain additional cost and slot advantages over legacy types.

Systemic fit for archipelagic states