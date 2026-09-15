This is Aster Hospitals’ 6th facility in the UAE, expanding its capacity to 399 beds
Aster DM Healthcare announced that it has reached an agreement with Al Tawfeeq for Development and Investment (ATDI) to invest in International Modern Hospital (IMH), a multi-specialty hospital located in Al Mankhool, Dubai. The transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals, but represents a significant milestone in Aster’s commitment to supporting Dubai’s expanding healthcare ecosystem.
This transaction is part of Aster’s previously announced Dh1 billion+ investment commitment to the UAE over the next five years. The new addition will strengthen Aster Hospitals’ capacity through IMH’s 116 beds and 39 outpatient clinics.
The investment will enable Aster to combine IMH’s established presence and capabilities with Aster’s extensive healthcare ecosystem, creating greater value for patients through enhanced access, expanded clinical expertise, and seamless continuity of care. The new addition will take the medical chain's existing capacity of 399 beds in UAE. It operates 10 hospitals, 112 clinics, and 310 pharmacies in the country.
Dr. Azad Moopen, founder chairman of Aster DM Healthcare, said the UAE has been a key market for the group and that the addition of IMH strengthens its presence in Dubai. “This investment reflects our continued confidence in the country and our commitment to creating long-term value for the communities we serve.”
IMH was established in 2005 and inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Patients will benefit from access to a broader network of specialists, enhanced referral pathways, integrated healthcare services, and greater opportunities to leverage Aster’s digital health capabilities.
While the financial value of the deal is not yet disclosed, patients will benefit from access to a broader network of specialists and healthcare services. The move will bring together clinical expertise, operational excellence, and technology-driven solutions, which Aster aims to further strengthen by improving patient outcomes across Dubai and the UAE.
Commenting on the transaction, Aidroos on behalf of ATDI said, “We are pleased to partner with Aster DM Healthcare, which we selected for its strong regional presence, proven leadership and extensive healthcare expertise. The investment will further enhance IMH’s operations and quality of services, while preserving IMH’s legacy and contributing to the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33.