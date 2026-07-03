New company starts with 39 hospitals and 10,600 beds, targeting growth beyond metro cities
Bengaluru: Aster DM Healthcare and Quality Care India Limited (QCIL) have officially completed their merger, the healthcare giant announced Friday, creating one of India's largest integrated hospital networks with 39 hospitals across 28 cities and more than 10,600 beds.
The combined company, now operating as Aster DM Quality Care Limited, brings together four established healthcare brands — Aster DM, CARE Hospitals, Evercare and KIMSHEALTH — under a single organisation.
The company said in a statement that its focus will be on expanding specialist healthcare, advanced treatment and medical technology in India's fast-growing non-metro cities.
The merger is the culmination of a restructuring that began in 2024, when Aster DM Healthcare separated its Gulf operations from its Indian business. Following the sale of a 65 per cent stake in its GCC business to a consortium led by Fajr Capital, Aster became a company focused solely on India, paving the way for its next phase of growth.
Later that year, Aster signed an agreement to merge with privately held Quality Care India, whose hospital portfolio — backed by investment firms Blackstone and TPG — included CARE Hospitals, Evercare and KIMSHEALTH. The transaction was completed through a share-swap arrangement after receiving regulatory approvals earlier this year.
With the merger now complete, Dr Azad Moopen will continue as Executive Chairman, while Varun Khanna will serve as Managing Director and Group CEO.
"The coming together of Aster and Quality Care as a single enterprise marks a defining milestone in our journey to build one of India's most trusted and future-ready healthcare institutions," said Dr Moopen.
He added: "Together, we are creating an institution that is stronger, more resilient and better positioned to address the evolving healthcare needs of India."
The combined company has a strong presence across South and Central India and plans to concentrate much of its expansion in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, where access to specialist healthcare remains more limited than in major metropolitan centres.
Its network already covers cities including Nagpur, Aurangabad, Vijayawada, Guntur, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Nagercoil, Kolhapur, Kannur, Kasaragod and Kottakkal. The company says expanding advanced treatment closer to these communities could reduce the need for patients to travel to larger cities for complex medical care.
As part of its expansion plans, Aster DM Quality Care intends to invest further in cancer treatment and advanced clinical technologies, including additional LINAC-based radiation therapy systems, Gamma Knife, stereotactic radiosurgery systems and 10 robotic surgical platforms.
Some of these technologies have already been introduced in cities such as Nagercoil, Raipur, Thiruvananthapuram and Kolhapur, with further expansion planned in Guntur and Vijayawada.
Varun Khanna said the company's immediate priority is integrating the two organisations while ensuring patient care is not disrupted.
"Our immediate focus is disciplined and seamless integration with continuity of patient care," he said.
"We are committed to ensuring that patients, clinicians, employees and partners experience stability and consistency as we bring together systems, capabilities and best practices across the combined network."
The company said the combined platform is expected to increase collaboration between doctors through shared treatment protocols, multidisciplinary case discussions and centres of excellence across its hospitals.
Looking ahead, Aster DM Quality Care plans to expand its capacity to more than 15,000 beds over the coming years. It currently employs more than 45,000 healthcare professionals, and said future growth is expected to create additional jobs for doctors, nurses and allied healthcare staff across its network.