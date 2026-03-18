Aster DM Healthcare wins shareholder backing for Quality Care India merger

Dubai: Aster DM Healthcare said it has secured overwhelming shareholder and creditor approval for its proposed merger with Quality Care India Limited (QCIL), clearing a key step toward creating one of India’s largest hospital networks.

The transaction, structured as a share swap ahead of the merger, reflects broad-based investor support for the combined entity, Aster DM Quality Care Ltd, which is expected to be finalised next quarter pending remaining regulatory and National Company Law Tribunal approvals.

The company said 96.68% of shareholders voted in favour of the scheme of amalgamation, alongside strong backing from minority shareholders and creditors. The approval follows earlier clearances from the Competition Commission of India and stock exchanges.

The network will span 9 states and 28 cities, supported by over 36,300 employees and clinicians. The platform will serve millions of patients annually across hospitals, clinics, laboratories and related healthcare services.

Upon completion, the merged entity is set to become one of India’s top three hospital chains by capacity, with more than 10,625 beds across 39 hospitals.

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Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.