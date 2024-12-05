Dubai: The India operations of Aster DM Healthcare is going to merge with Quality Care India Ltd.to create a healthcare giant focused on that market.

Quality Care India is focused on emerging cities in the country, where population increases and bustling economies have created a need for top-notch healthcare. Founded in 1997, the company's network includes Care Hospitals, Kimshealth and Evercare.

The merged, publicly listed entity will be called Aster DM Quality Care Ltd. The Azad Moopen family - instrumental in managing Aster's India and GCC businesses - will lead the new merged entity. Dr. Azad Moopen will continue as Executive Chairman, while Varun Khanna, Group Managing Director of Quality Care, will be the MD and Group CEO of the merged entity.

Aster expects the merger transaction to close by Q3 of FY-2026.

The aim of the merger is 'create one of the Top 3 hospital chains in India' in terms of revenue and number of beds - 38 hospitals and 10,150+ beds - with a strong presence across south and central India.

Based on the agreed share swap ratio, Aster shareholders will hold 57.3% and Quality Care shareholders will have 42.7% in the merged entity.

How Aster DM and Quality Care stack up Aster is valued at a multiple of 36.6x of its FY24 adjusted post EV/EBITDA (based on Indian Accounting Standards). In comparison, Quality Care is valued at a multiple of 25.2x based on FY24 adjusted post EV/EBITDA. The resultant shareholding in the merged entity will be 24% and 30.7% held by Aster promoters and Blackstone respectively, with the balance 45.3% being held by public and other shareholders.

Market analysts tracking Indian healthcare sector say there is limited overlap between Aster DM and Quality Care's India operations, which bodes well for the merger.

Aster DM Healthcare's UAE and Gulf operations was engaged in a sizeable deal with Fajr Capital earlier this year, whereby the latter bought 65% in it. The deal was part of Aster DM's plans to entrench itself further in the India healthcare market, where it has major hospitals in south India.

Quality Care's investors include global fund managers Blackstone and TPG.

"The integration of Aster and Quality Care’s extensive network and deep operational expertise will enhance our ability to deliver world-class healthcare services, drive innovation, and improve patient outcomes," said Dr. Azad Moopen, founder and Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare.

Structuring the mega healthcare deal

Ahead of this merger, Aster shall purchase 5% stake in Quality Care from Blackstone and TPG in consideration of primary share issuance by Aster for a 3.6% stake (‘initial share acquisition”). Post the initial share acquisition, Quality Care will be merged into Aster by way of a scheme of amalgamation.

“This merger demonstrates our aligned cultures and value systems, and furthers our commitment to address bed shortage in India’s underserved regions," said Varun Khanna of Quality Care.