UAE launches ‘Do Not Miss the Beat’ national initiative to combat heart disease

Dubai: Emirati doctors have launched a national initiative to promote heart health under the slogan “Do Not Miss the Beat”, coinciding with World Heart Day, celebrated annually on September 29.
The initiative was officially unveiled at the National Conference on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation in Abu Dhabi and is a collaborative effort by the Emirates Program for Medical Readiness and Response (Jaheziya), the Emirates Council for Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation, and the Emirates Society for Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation, in coordination with government and private health institutions.
Early detection
The National Initiative to Promote Heart Health represents a comprehensive strategy to prevent cardiovascular diseases, improve early detection, and enhance emergency response, ultimately strengthening the UAE’s health care system and promoting a heart-healthy society
The initiative aims to raise public awareness about cardiovascular health, improve access to life-saving care, train emergency response teams, and promote heart-healthy lifestyles across the UAE in line with international best practices.
17 million deaths
Dr. Adel Al Shamry Al Ajmi, cardiac surgeon and Chief Executive Officer of the Zayed Giving Initiative, emphasised that more than 17 million people worldwide die annually from cardiovascular conditions, and heart disease is the leading cause of death in the UAE, accounting for 22% of all deaths. He stressed the importance of innovative initiatives to enhance the performance and readiness of medical teams in responding to cardiac emergencies according to global standards.
Dr. Al Shamry outlined the main components of the initiative, including:
National heart forums to raise awareness and share knowledge
A specialised national cardiac training program
The establishment of the National Academy for Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation
Mobile cardiac clinics and a field heart hospital for early detection of heart disease
The launch of the UAE Heart Award and Medal
The UAE Heart Ambassadors Program
The initiative operates on two key axes:
Community axis: Promotes awareness of major heart diseases and preventive approaches among the public.
Professional axis: Enhances the readiness and capabilities of health care workers, including doctors, nurses, paramedics, and first responders, through internationally accredited training programs.
Dr. Al Shamry noted that the initiative builds on the successful pilot phase of Jaheziya, which trained thousands of first responders in cardiopulmonary resuscitation and cardiac emergency management. The program aims to enhance the skills of 30,000 medical, nursing, and paramedical personnel in resuscitation, trauma, emergency, and disaster response, accredited by leading international health institutions and universities.
Dual focus
Dr. Ahmed Samir, Head of Emergency Medical Services at Fatima College of Health Sciences, highlighted the initiative’s dual focus on medical and community impact. He explained that it encourages hospitals to adopt unified protocols, enhances the skills of first responders, and promotes awareness about prevention and treatment of heart disease through workshops, lectures, and health screenings.
Mobile cardiac clinics
The initiative also incorporates mobile cardiac clinics and a field heart hospital to provide blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol screenings nationwide. Dr. Saeed Al Hindi, Medical Director of Jaheziya, added that the program’s first phase will run for one year, aiming to deliver measurable health, social, and economic benefits through unprecedented collaboration between government, private, and non-profit entities.
Professor Olivier Jacquin, Director of the World Council of Interventional Cardiac Surgeons, stressed the importance of early detection of high blood pressure, often a silent contributor to cardiovascular disease, and highlighted the role of mobile clinics and standardised training programs in reducing heart attacks and strokes.
