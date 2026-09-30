Beat the Odds: Put your heart first with Aster

Early prevention, timely assessment and advanced care can protect heart health for life
We often think heart health is a concern for later in life. But cardiovascular risk does not wait for a certain age. Factors like high blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes, excess weight, smoking, poor diet and inactivity can build over time - even in people in their 30s who appear fit and healthy.
Long working hours, prolonged sitting, irregular sleep, takeaway and processed foods, smoking and sustained stress can gradually increase cardiovascular risk. Family history and underlying risk factors may add to this risk, even when they are not immediately visible.
“Heart health is not determined by how old you look or how active you appear. It is influenced by a combination of measurable risk factors and everyday habits.
“Knowing your blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol, understanding your family history and addressing concerns early can help us identify risk before it becomes a larger problem,” says Dr Mangesh Dande, Specialist Cardiologist, Aster Clinic, Al Warqa.
The first step is simple: know your numbers and understand your risk.
A heart-healthy lifestyle starts with consistent choices: a balanced diet, regular activity, healthy weight, no tobacco and adequate sleep. If you have hypertension, diabetes or high cholesterol, regular monitoring and appropriate treatment are equally important.
“Prevention should be personalised. Two people of the same age can have very different cardiovascular risks. A consultation can help identify factors such as blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, weight, family history and lifestyle, and determine whether further evaluation is appropriate,” says Dr Sreeram Gopalakrishnan, Specialist Cardiologist, Aster Clinic, Muteena, Deira.
Heart disease can present differently in women and men. Women may face specific risks linked to pregnancy complications and premature menopause, with symptoms such as unusual fatigue, breathlessness, nausea, or discomfort in the back, jaw, or upper abdomen.
“Women should not dismiss persistent or unusual symptoms simply because they do not feel like a ‘typical’ heart problem. Understanding personal risk factors and seeking medical advice when something feels unusual can help support timely diagnosis and care,” says Dr Heba Tag Eldin, Speicialist Cardiologist, Aster Clinic, Halwan, Sharjah.
Some cardiovascular conditions develop without obvious symptoms, while others show warning signs. Chest discomfort, unexplained breathlessness, fainting, unusual fatigue, palpitations, or pain spreading to the arm, shoulder, back, neck or jaw warrant medical assessment. Sudden or severe symptoms require urgent attention.
“People often wait because they hope a symptom will settle on its own. When symptoms are new, persistent, recurrent or concerning, it is better to have them assessed. Regularly checking your blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol is also recommended, as early detection of risk factors can help support better heart health. Depending on an individual’s history and symptoms, doctors may recommend investigations such as blood tests, an ECG, echocardiogram, stress testing or other cardiovascular assessments,” says Dr Upendra J Shah, Specialist Cardiologist, Aster Clinic, DSO.
When cardiovascular disease is diagnosed, advances in interventional cardiology offer a wider range of treatment options. Depending on the condition, minimally invasive procedures such as coronary angiography, angioplasty and stent placement may be considered.
“Interventional cardiology has transformed the way many cardiac conditions can be managed. With advances in imaging, devices and techniques, we can treat increasingly complex conditions through minimally invasive approaches.
“Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVI/TAVR) allows us to replace damaged heart valves without open-heart surgery, offering a less invasive treatment approach for appropriately selected patients,” says Dr Krishna Sarin, Specialist Interventional Cardiology, Aster Hospital, Qusais.
“Patients with multiple blockages in the coronary arteries, as demonstrated by coronary angiography, require coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG). This particularly happens in the setting of diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, or other risk factors. Heart valve disease may present as severe narrowing (stenosis) or leakage (regurgitation), often causing significant breathlessness and other symptoms. Timely surgical intervention may be necessary to prevent progressive damage to the heart and deterioration in function. Certain congenital heart defects also require surgical correction to restore normal cardiac anatomy and function,” says Dr Shipra Shrivastava, Consultant Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery, Aster Hospital, Qusais.
Cardiac care is not only about what happens after a diagnosis. It can begin much earlier, with a conversation, a health check, a risk assessment or an investigation prompted by a symptom.
“Our role is to look beyond the immediate problem. In some patients, the focus may be prevention and risk-factor control. In others, it may involve advanced investigations, intervention or surgery. Having different cardiac specialists working together allows the patient’s journey to be planned around their individual needs,” says Dr Sachin Upadhyaya, Specialist Cardiology, Aster Hospital, Mankhool.
For children and younger patients with congenital or other cardiac conditions, specialised paediatric cardiac expertise is equally important.
“Children with heart conditions require care that considers their age, development and their specific condition. Early evaluation and appropriate follow-up can help families understand the condition and the available treatment pathways,” says Dr Md Afaque Parvez, Specialist Paediatric Cardiology, Aster Hospital Mankhool & Qusais.
There is no single age at which we should start caring for our heart. Being young or physically active does not remove the need to understand our individual risk. At Aster Hospitals and Clinics, cardiac care brings together cardiologists, interventional cardiologists, cardiothoracic surgeons and paediatric cardiac expertise across the continuum of care - from prevention and early assessment to advanced intervention and surgical treatment.
Because taking care of your heart is about giving your heart the attention it deserves, at every stage of life.
Crossing 10,000 Cath Lab procedures marks a milestone for Aster Hospital Mankhool, reflecting patient trust in Aster and its Cardiology Department and its commitment to accessible cardiac care in the UAE.
An analysis of patient records provides insights into regional cardiac health. More than 35 per cent of patients were aged 41–50, while 15–20 per cent were aged 31–40, meaning nearly half of intervention cases involved adults under 50. More than 90 per cent of patients were from South Asia, with Indian nationals accounting for over 65 per cent, followed by Pakistani and Filipino patients.
The 24/7 Cath Lab provides emergency angiography and angioplasty for acute heart attacks, including primary angioplasty for STEMI, as well as elective and complex interventions such as thrombectomy, OCT, FFR, TAVI/TAVR, CHIP, MitraClip, ICD and pacemaker implantations. These services cover conditions including angina, chest pain, cardiomyopathy, NSTEMI, STEMI and unstable angina through minimally invasive, catheter-based procedures.
More than 60 per cent of the 10,000 procedures were led by Dr Naveed Ahmed, Head of Cardiac Services at Aster Hospitals & Clinics, UAE. Every procedure represents a patient and family who has placed their confidence in the Aster team. The milestone reflects Aster’s focus on clinical expertise and compassionate care aligned with international standards.