Beat the Odds: Put your heart first with Aster

“People often wait because they hope a symptom will settle on its own. When symptoms are new, persistent, recurrent or concerning, it is better to have them assessed. Regularly checking your blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol is also recommended, as early detection of risk factors can help support better heart health. Depending on an individual’s history and symptoms, doctors may recommend investigations such as blood tests, an ECG, echocardiogram, stress testing or other cardiovascular assessments,” says Dr Upendra J Shah, Specialist Cardiologist, Aster Clinic, DSO.