Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi advances cardiovascular care with AI

Hospital unveils GCC-first AI-powered Cath Lab for advanced cardiac care
Technology is changing the way heart disease is detected, assessed, and treated. While advanced imaging can reveal cardiac anatomy in greater detail, artificial intelligence is helping clinicians interpret information and plan procedures with greater precision. Technology is most valuable when it helps clinicians make better-informed decisions for individual patients.
At Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi, that approach is reflected in the introduction of the GCC’s first-of-its-kind AI-powered cardiac catheterisation laboratory, where advanced imaging technology supports cardiologists performing diagnostic and interventional procedures. Rather than replacing clinical judgment, artificial intelligence enhances the information available to physicians as they assess coronary anatomy, plan treatment, and carry out complex cardiac interventions.
Within the Cath Lab, digital image-processing capabilities can help optimise cardiac images during procedures, supporting clearer visualisation of blood vessels and areas that may require intervention. For patients undergoing procedures such as coronary angiography, angioplasty, or stenting, the objective is ultimately practical: helping the clinical team see and assess the anatomy as clearly as possible while determining the appropriate treatment strategy.
“The role of AI in the Cath Lab is to support the physician with better information at the point of care. Cardiac interventions can involve very complex anatomy. Technology that improves visualisation and supports procedural planning can be valuable. Still, the final decisions remain with the cardiologist, based on the patient’s condition, clinical evidence and experience,” said Dr Georgie Thomas, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist and Head of Department.
The laboratory supports a spectrum of catheter-based cardiac procedures, including coronary angiography, angioplasty and stenting, complex coronary interventions, structural heart procedures, and other cardiac catheterisation services.
Its introduction reflects a wider evolution in cardiovascular medicine. Heart care today extends well beyond treating an acute blockage or performing a single procedure. Patients may require diagnostic imaging, medication, catheter-based intervention, rhythm management, surgery, rehabilitation, or long-term surveillance, sometimes involving several specialties during the same episode of care.
Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi’s cardiology service is structured around this broader patient journey. Non-invasive cardiology and cardiac diagnostics support symptom assessment and cardiovascular risk evaluation, while preventive cardiology focuses on identifying and managing factors that contribute to heart disease before complications occur. For patients requiring further treatment, invasive and interventional cardiology services include coronary and structural heart procedures.
The department also provides electrophysiology and heart rhythm management for patients with arrhythmias, alongside services for heart failure and longer-term cardiovascular management.
This breadth matters because heart disease rarely fits neatly within one specialty. A patient initially evaluated for breathlessness, chest discomfort or an abnormal heart rhythm may ultimately require input from imaging specialists, interventional cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, anesthesiologists, intensive care physicians and rehabilitation teams.
Multidisciplinary discussion therefore becomes especially important when deciding between medical therapy, catheter-based treatment and surgery.
For patients whose conditions require an operation, the hospital’s cardiac surgery program manages both common and highly complex heart conditions.
Procedures include coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG), including off-pump or beating heart surgery in appropriate patients, as well as heart valve repair, replacement and reconstruction. The surgical team also manages multi-valve disease, adult congenital heart defects, aortic aneurysms and dissections, complex aortic conditions and patients requiring repeat cardiac surgery.
According to Dr Tarig Ali Elhassan, Head of Department and Specialist Cardiac Surgery, advances in heart care have made collaboration between specialties increasingly important.
“Modern cardiac care is not about choosing between intervention and surgery in isolation. For complex patients, the strongest approach is to bring the relevant specialists together, understand the anatomy, the patient’s overall health, and the expected long-term outcome, and then determine the most appropriate treatment pathway. Technology helps us considerably, but multidisciplinary clinical judgment remains central,” he said.
For critically ill patients, advanced mechanical circulatory support can also form part of the treatment pathway. Available support modalities include extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), intra-aortic balloon pump (IABP), and Impella systems, which may be used in selected patients whose heart requires temporary assistance during severe cardiac illness or complex treatment.
Thoracic surgery capabilities further complement the cardiac surgical service.
Alongside its investment in cardiac technology, Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi has also recently received American Heart Association’s Chest Pain accreditation, further strengthening its capabilities in assessing and managing patients presenting with acute chest pain.
Accreditation programs in cardiovascular care assess more than equipment. They typically examine whether hospitals have defined clinical pathways, multidisciplinary processes, quality measures, and systems designed to deliver consistent care.
That distinction matters as hospitals increasingly adopt artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies.
An AI-powered Cath Lab may provide physicians with sophisticated tools. However, cardiovascular outcomes still depend on the broader system around the technology: recognising disease early, selecting the right procedure, having experienced specialists available, managing complications, and ensuring appropriate follow-up after treatment.
This integrated approach is particularly relevant as cardiovascular disease remains a major global health challenge and risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity, smoking and sedentary lifestyles continue to place large populations at risk.
World Heart Day therefore provides an opportunity not only to look at advances in treatment, but also to reinforce the importance of prevention. Regular assessment of blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood glucose; maintaining physical activity; avoiding tobacco; and seeking medical attention for concerning symptoms remain fundamental.
For patients who do develop heart disease, however, the possibilities for diagnosis and treatment are changing rapidly.
AI-enhanced imaging, minimally invasive interventions, advanced cardiac surgery and mechanical circulatory support represent different parts of that progress. Their impact is greatest when they are connected rather than considered in isolation.
At Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi, that connected model brings together advanced technology, specialist cardiology and cardiac surgery expertise, structured clinical pathways, and recognized quality standards to support patients throughout the cardiovascular journey.
On the sidelines of World Heart Day, Burjeel Hospital has launched a campaign, called “The Cardiograms of Love,” transforming everyday expressions of affection into cardiogram-inspired illustrations. Featuring messages such as ‘you mean the world to me’ and ‘stay healthy for me,’ the campaign encourages families across the UAE to turn concern for their loved ones into action through one simple message: ‘Love someone. Get their heart checked.’
Running till September 29 across Burjeel’s hospital network, the campaign features six creatives celebrating connections between parents, partners, children, siblings and friends. Supported by doctors and staff through social media and patient outreach, it also invites the public to create and share personalised cardiogram messages, with booking links connecting audiences to cardiac screening appointments.
The initiative reinforces Burjeel’s commitment to preventive cardiac care, encouraging people to prioritize their heart health and that of their loved ones. Cardiac screening appointments can be booked through the Burjeel Health app or by calling 80055.