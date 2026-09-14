NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Nahda strengthens tertiary surgical care with multidisciplinary expertise

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Nahda is strengthening access to advanced tertiary surgical care in Dubai through a multidisciplinary team of highly skilled specialists, advanced surgical technologies and coordinated treatment pathways designed to manage both routine procedures and complex medical conditions.

The hospital's Department of General & Laparoscopic Surgery works closely with experts in neurosurgery, interventional radiology, orthopaedics, anaesthesia, rehabilitation and critical care to deliver comprehensive surgical treatment tailored to each patient's individual needs. This collaborative approach enables the management of complex cases that require expertise across multiple specialties, ensuring patients receive seamless, high-quality care throughout their treatment journey.

Where clinically appropriate, patients may also benefit from minimally invasive surgical techniques, which can offer advantages such as smaller incisions, reduced post-operative discomfort and faster recovery times. By combining advanced technology with specialist expertise, NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Nahda continues to expand treatment options available to patients across the UAE.

Delivering advanced surgical care through multidisciplinary collaboration

"The strength of tertiary surgical care lies in bringing together the right specialists, technologies and support services around every patient,” said Dr Suhail Mohammad Kazim, Head of the Department of Surgery at NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Nahda. “Many complex conditions require expertise from multiple disciplines working in close coordination to achieve the best possible outcomes. At NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Nahda, our focus is on providing comprehensive, patient-centred care through a truly multidisciplinary approach, from diagnosis and surgery to recovery and rehabilitation."

He added: "Equally important is ensuring that patients understand their treatment options and feel supported throughout their journey. We believe that informed patients are empowered patients, which is why we take time to explain procedures, recovery expectations and available treatment approaches. We also offer female surgical expertise within the department to provide additional comfort and reassurance for patients when required."

Managing complex cases across specialties

The hospital's multidisciplinary expertise is reflected in several recent cases that demonstrate its capability to manage highly complex and time-sensitive conditions.

Managing a complex neurosurgical emergency

In one challenging case, Dr Sharath Kumar, Consultant Neurosurgeon, treated a patient with atlanto-occipital dislocation, a rare and serious injury involving instability between the skull and upper cervical spine. The complexity of the condition required specialised neurosurgical intervention and careful multidisciplinary management. Through advanced spinal stabilisation procedures, the team successfully restored spinal stability, helping to safeguard critical neurological function.

Advanced interventional treatment for pulmonary embolism

In another critical case, Dr Shahyan Siddiqui, Interventional Radiologist, successfully treated a patient suffering from pulmonary embolism, a potentially life-threatening condition caused by a blockage in the pulmonary arteries. Using an advanced computer-assisted vacuum thrombectomy system, the team performed a minimally invasive procedure to mechanically remove the clot, demonstrating how innovative technology and specialist expertise can be combined to deliver rapid, life-saving intervention.

Restoring mobility through orthopaedic excellence

The orthopaedic team also successfully managed a patient with post-traumatic avascular necrosis and advanced osteoarthritis of the hip, conditions that had severely impacted mobility and quality of life. Under the care of Dr Narendra Prabhu, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, the patient underwent hip replacement surgery followed by a structured rehabilitation programme. The patient was able to walk within two days of surgery, marking a significant milestone in the recovery process and demonstrating the value of integrated surgical and rehabilitation care.

One patient. One team. One coordinated approach.

At the heart of NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Nahda's tertiary surgical services are a collaborative model of care that brings together surgeons, interventional specialists, anaesthetists, radiologists, nurses, physiotherapists and rehabilitation professionals to support patients through every stage of treatment and recovery.

This multidisciplinary framework ensures that complex cases benefit from collective clinical expertise, enabling personalised treatment plans and coordinated decision-making across specialties. The result is a seamless patient experience supported by advanced medical capabilities and comprehensive clinical care.

As the UAE continues to advance its healthcare landscape, NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Nahda is helping to strengthen access to specialised tertiary surgical services, bringing together leading expertise, innovative technology and integrated care pathways to address increasingly complex healthcare needs within the communities it serves.