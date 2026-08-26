Kuku Kohli dies at 77: Ajay Devgn mourns director who launched him, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif attend funeral

According to Balraj Irani, brother of Kohli's wife Aruna Irani, the filmmaker had seemed in normal health right up until the attack struck. Speaking to India Today, he recounted: "He (Kuku) was absolutely fine, and then this evening he suffered a massive heart attack. He was talking to us and just collapsed." Kohli had been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital a day earlier, on Monday, August 24, after he began feeling unwell. Doctors attempted to revive him, but he was declared dead at around 5 pm on Tuesday.