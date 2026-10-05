Drishyam 3 box office collection: Ajay Devgn film races towards Rs 3 billion worldwide

Ajay Devgn's thriller sees massive growth on Sunday at the box office
If Vijay Salgaonkar has taught audiences anything, it is that the story is never quite over until the final reel. At the box office, though, Drishyam: The Conclusion is writing a very clear ending to its first weekend: a big one.
Ajay Devgn's thriller grew on Sunday instead of slowing down. Figures from trade tracker Sacnilk show the film earned Rs 61 crore net across 17,323 shows on Day 3, a 14 per cent rise over Saturday's Rs 53.50 crore. That took its three-day India net total to Rs 176.50 crore, with the domestic gross at Rs 211.80 crore.
Overseas audiences join in
Viewers abroad added Rs 20 crore on Sunday, bringing the film's international gross to Rs 61 crore. Together with its domestic earnings, the worldwide gross now stands at Rs 272.80 crore after just three days.
Packed evening shows
Sunday's overall Hindi occupancy came in at 64.29 per cent. Evening shows did best at 80.46 per cent, followed by afternoon screenings at 72.08 per cent and night shows at 62.23 per cent. Morning shows trailed at 42.38 per cent. Even a gripping mystery, it seems, struggles to beat a Sunday lie-in.
Second-biggest Hindi opening weekend of 2026
The Rs 176.50 crore net haul gives Drishyam 3 the year's second-highest opening weekend for a Hindi film. Only Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge sits ahead of it, with Rs 290.94 crore net.
Footfalls near 70 lakh
Around 69.14 lakh people bought tickets over the opening weekend. The film drew 24.58 lakh viewers on Day 1 and 20.44 lakh on Day 2. Day 3 brought a strong recovery to 24.12 lakh, roughly 18 per cent more than Saturday and only about 2 per cent short of opening day.
About the film
Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam: The Conclusion brings back Tabu and Shriya Saran alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishita Dutta and Saurabh Shukla, among others. The film was released on October 2, a date that carries real weight in the franchise's storyline and one fans will be unlikely to forget.