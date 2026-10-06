And perhaps that's why Vijay's morally questionable behaviour rarely stops audiences from rooting for him.

I admitted to Devgn that while watching Drishyam, I often find myself enthusiastically cheerleading Vijay before wondering if the film has somehow made me morally bankrupt. And then you remember precisely what you're cheering him on to do.

Devgn sees that audience identification differently.

“Here, it's a film. So the audience is convinced that he's right,” he said. “But if people know that you are right, then they stand by you anywhere in the world.”

“You see these protests and things like this. They're only because they believe in that one person or something. That's why so many people come together.”

Why Devgn won't comment without knowing the facts

When our conversation veered towards contemporary protests, Devgn was careful not to offer a convenient celebrity sound bite.

“I would not want to comment on anything which I am not detailedly aware of,” he said.

His reluctance stems partly from the sheer volume of information now available and the difficulty of knowing what to trust.

“News always deviates from truth also sometimes. And there's so much on the internet. I'm not talking about just news channels. So you don't really know what to believe and what not to believe.”

It's a theme that came up again when we spoke about another occupational hazard of being an actor today: seemingly everyone with a social-media account can become a film critic.

‘Every person is a critic’

I've interviewed Devgn several times over the years, and during one of our earlier conversations he gave me a characteristically irreverent assessment of film critics, a line that stayed with me long after that interview.

I reminded him of it.

But even Devgn acknowledges that the ecosystem surrounding movie criticism has changed dramatically.

“There are genuine critics,” Devgn said. “There are people who — it is their job to do it — and they have educated themselves, maybe through watching films or maybe by educating themselves and things like this.”

The problem, in his view, is the explosion of social media.

“Because of this social media boom, every person... is a critic.”

Trying to absorb every reaction, review and social-media verdict would be impossible.

“So if you start taking everything seriously, it becomes difficult because the genuine critics are left very few.”

And the problem isn't merely the volume of opinions. It's knowing which voices to trust.

“There is so much information. There is so much opinion that you really don't know what is true and what is not true.”

From ‘Golmaal’ to ‘Singham’ to ‘Drishyam’

Devgn is also one of those Hindi film stars who can claim successful franchises occupying wildly different cinematic worlds.

There's Golmaal, with its broad comedy. There's the swaggering action universe of Singham. And then there's Drishyam, where restraint, silence and calculation matter more than bombast.