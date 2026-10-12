Drishyam 3 nears Rs 5 billion worldwide, becomes 2026’s second-highest grossing Indian film

There is one distinction to make when comparing Devgn’s films. The highest-grossing film he has appeared in remains SS Rajamouli’s RRR (2022), which earned Rs 782.20 crore net in India and Rs 1,230 crore worldwide. However, Devgn had an extended guest role in the film, while Jr NTR and Ram Charan led the cast. When it comes to films headlined by Devgn, Drishyam 3 now holds the record.