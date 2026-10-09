Drishyam 3 nears Rs 4 billion worldwide, becomes Ajay Devgn's second-biggest hit

Drishyam 3 heads into its second weekend with zero new Hindi competition, and it has itself to thank for that. After seeing the film’s blockbuster opening, the makers of Udta Teer, the Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan action comedy, pushed their release from October 9 to October 23. Clearing the calendar out of respect, or out of self-preservation? Either way, Drishyam 3 has the theatres all to itself.