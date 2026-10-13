Mohanlal says he is impressed by how ‘Drishyam: The Conclusion’ ends the beloved franchise
Dubai: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has praised Ajay Devgn’s ‘Drishyam: The Conclusion’, expressing admiration for how the Hindi crime thriller brings its popular story to a satisfying end.
His comments come amid online discussions comparing the Malayalam and Hindi versions of the ‘Drishyam’ franchise. The Hindi film has also enjoyed a strong box-office run, earning approximately Rs 4.798 billion worldwide in its first 10 days, according to trade reports.
In a video message shared by the film’s production house, Mohanlal said he was impressed by the way the makers had concluded the story.
“I watched Drishyam: The Conclusion, and I am truly impressed with the way they have brought a much-loved journey to a befitting end,” he said.
He congratulated director Abhishek Pathak, producer Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ajay Devgn and the entire cast and crew on their work.
Mohanlal originally played Georgekutty in the Malayalam ‘Drishyam’ franchise, a character that became central to the series’ popularity. Ajay Devgn portrays Vijay Salgaonkar in the Hindi adaptations.
The Hindi franchise has taken its own narrative route rather than directly following the events of the latest Malayalam instalment. This has prompted comparisons among viewers, with some expressing a preference for the Hindi conclusion.
The two versions have developed dedicated audiences, with both leading actors closely associated with their respective portrayals of the central character.
Mohanlal’s appreciation of the Hindi film adds another dimension to the discussion, recognising the work of a separate cast and creative team in bringing the story to its conclusion.
Released on October 2, ‘Drishyam: The Conclusion’ stars Ajay Devgn alongside Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj.
By its 10th day in cinemas, the film had collected approximately Rs 4,798 million worldwide, including around Rs 3,708 million in Indian gross collections and Rs 1,090 million from overseas markets, according to trade estimates.
The film crossed Rs 3 billion in net domestic collections during its second weekend, strengthening its position among the major Hindi box-office releases of 2026.