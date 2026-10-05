Drishyam: The Conclusion review: Ajay Devgn is clever, Jaideep Ahlawat is better in this audacious finale

What I particularly liked is how the film changes the nature of the hunt. At this point, it isn’t simply about proving that Vijay murdered someone. It is about the cover-up and whether the police can finally find the crack in this elaborate story he has built around his family.

This is definitely the more watchable third film for me. There are loopholes, of course. There are moments when you have to stop questioning the logistics and just go with it. But there is also some genuinely smart writing here.

Georgekutty had already outsmarted practically everyone, and by the third film some of his moves felt increasingly ludicrous to me. So I went into Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion wondering what more they could possibly do with Vijay Salgaonkar and that one crime.

Ajay Devgn understands that character very well. His Vijay is inscrutable, controlled and difficult to read. Devgn is good and completely at ease in the role, although there are stretches where it feels almost too easy for him. He knows exactly what is required and delivers it.

And there is something sad about that too. This man is never going to have a normal life again. He may have protected his family, but he is going to spend the rest of his life looking over his shoulder and staying one step ahead.

At one point, I actually wondered if Vijay is beginning to enjoy all this a little too much. There is something almost audacious about the way he anticipates every move. You know the police are coming for him. He knows they’re coming for him. And he seems to have already considered what they might do next.

Every time he enters, the energy changes. He has swagger, intelligence and menace, and suddenly you feel Vijay may actually have a worthy opponent. You want to see these two men try to outthink each other.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.