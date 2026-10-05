GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Bihar man watched Drishyam 3, travelled 2,000 km to kill father. One call exposed him

Police allege the 26-year-old travelled 2,000km after watching the newly released thriller

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Bihar man watched Drishyam 3, travelled 2,000 km to kill father. One call exposed him

A 26-year-old man allegedly travelled nearly 2,000km from Surat to Bihar after watching the recently released Bollywood thriller Drishyam 3 and killed his father, police said.

Shiv Shankar, who lived and worked in Surat with his wife, allegedly travelled to his village in Samastipur district after planning the killing. According to a report by India Today, police said he had a strained relationship with his father and that the two had argued over a family land dispute.

Investigators said Shiv Shankar watched Drishyam 3 at a theatre in Surat before travelling to Bihar. Police allege that he was influenced by the film's portrayal of a carefully planned crime and attempts to create a misleading timeline and avoid leaving a digital trail.

According to investigators, Shiv Shankar switched off his mobile phone before beginning his journey. He travelled through Patna and Hajipur before reaching Patori. From there, he allegedly took an autorickshaw and then walked around 4km to his village.

Police said he entered the family home through the back door and attacked his sleeping father with an axe before fleeing the area.

However, investigators said the alleged plan began to unravel when Shiv Shankar switched his phone back on at Patori railway station and called his wife. He turned the phone off again shortly afterwards, but the brief activity reportedly provided investigators with an important lead.

Using technical surveillance and call records, police traced him to Surat, where he was arrested.

During questioning, police said Shiv Shankar allegedly admitted to planning the killing after watching Drishyam 3. Investigators also examined his movements and phone activity as part of the probe.

He was subsequently produced before a court and sent to judicial custody, according to the report.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Drishyam 3 races towards Rs 3 billion worldwide

Drishyam 3 races towards Rs 3 billion worldwide

1h ago2m read
Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actors feature in the casting story of ‘Drishyam 3’, with Ahlawat stepping in after Khanna exited the film shortly before shooting began.

Drishyam 3 crosses Rs1.77 billion worldwide

3m read
Stray dogs released in civic office over ‘dog menace’

Stray dogs released in civic office over ‘dog menace’

2m read
Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana.

‘Ranbir is not my Rama’: Ramanand Sagar’s grandson

3m read