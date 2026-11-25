Medical negligence case ends with 2-year jail term for Surat doctor
Dubai: A Surat court has sentenced a doctor to two years in prison for medical negligence in the 2009 death of Zaitoon Bibi, mother of Bollywood music composer Ismail Darbar, bringing a 17-year legal battle to a close.
Dr Paresh Bhajiawala was convicted after the court found that negligence during the treatment of the 70-year-old woman contributed to her death.
The incident took place in January 2009 at Girish Group of Hospitals in Surat, where Zaitoon Bibi had been admitted with fever and other health complaints.
During her hospital stay, Zaitoon Bibi complained of back pain. Hospital staff subsequently placed a hot water bag beneath her back to provide relief.
However, the bag reportedly remained under her body throughout the night. The prolonged contact caused severe burns and a deep wound on her back, according to the prosecution.
Her condition subsequently deteriorated. She became unable to get out of bed and died while undergoing treatment on February 11, 2009.
Following her death, Ismail Darbar raised concerns about the treatment provided at the hospital, leading to legal proceedings.
An FIR was initially registered against Dr Bhajiawala, nurse Chanchuben and other hospital doctors. The subsequent chargesheet named the doctor and the nurse.
The trial examined more than 16 witnesses, including members of the Darbar family, specialist doctors, medical professionals involved in the treatment and the doctor who conducted the post-mortem examination.
Nurse Chanchuben was released on bail but later absconded during the trial and was declared a fugitive. The proceedings continued against Dr Bhajiawala.
The prosecution was led by complainant's lawyer Ketan Reshamwala, who presented evidence and witness testimonies during the proceedings.
Reshamwala described the verdict as justified despite the lengthy legal process, saying it would serve as an example in cases involving medical negligence.
The two-year prison sentence concludes a case that began following Zaitoon Bibi's death in 2009 and remained before the courts for nearly 17 years.