Shilpa Rao shares video from Bollywood Music Project set after mic was cut off: ‘With all my heart'

Later that night, Shilpa shared an emotional post on Instagram: “Mumbai, a little piece of my heart broke tonight. It hurts deeply to have something so beautiful taken away from us like this. But even when the music stopped, you did not. The way you kept calling my name, the love in your voices. I could feel it all. Our story tonight was left unfinished. I promise, I will come back. I love you, Mumbai. Forever and ever.”