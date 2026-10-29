Shilpa Rao shares video from Bollywood Music Project set after mic was cut off: ‘With all my heart'

Shilpa was among the artists on the bill at the 10th anniversary edition of BMP
Days after her microphone went silent mid-set in Mumbai, Shilpa Rao has given fans the moment they never got to see in full. On Wednesday, the singer posted a clip on Instagram from her performance at the Bollywood Music Project (BMP), along with a short note: “I sing for you with all my heart...and that’s all that matters.”
In the video, Shilpa sings Khuda Jaane from the 2008 film Bachna Ae Haseeno while the crowd joins in.
A set marred by technical trouble
Shilpa was among the artists on the bill at the 10th anniversary edition of BMP, held in Mumbai on October 24, 2026, alongside names such as Anu Malik and Himesh Reshammiya. Problems started early. Her first microphone malfunctioned, and the replacement she waited for gave her similar trouble.
She got through a few songs anyway. Then, during Chuttamalle from Devara: Part 1, her mic was switched off for the first time, and she looked visibly taken aback. The situation grew more uncomfortable when singer-songwriter Kutle Khan and his band, The Kutle Khan Project, started performing on the other side of the stage while Shilpa was still there.
She came back to speak to the audience and thank them for their patience, but her microphone was cut again before Kutle Khan’s set began. She never got a proper chance to close her performance, and many attendees were left shocked.
'Our story tonight was left unfinished'
Later that night, Shilpa shared an emotional post on Instagram: “Mumbai, a little piece of my heart broke tonight. It hurts deeply to have something so beautiful taken away from us like this. But even when the music stopped, you did not. The way you kept calling my name, the love in your voices. I could feel it all. Our story tonight was left unfinished. I promise, I will come back. I love you, Mumbai. Forever and ever.”
Her husband, Ritesh Krishnan, also voiced his anger and disappointment, saying it was “painful” to see his wife treated that way.
Fans rally behind her
The incident drew a wave of support from fans who felt Shilpa had been treated unfairly, and her new video got the same response. Fans praised her for handling the situation with grace.
Also In This Package