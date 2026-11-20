Sharing his excitement, Raj wrote, “Still overwhelmed with gratitude after last night at the historic Fateh Burj. What began as a dream is now the beginning of a beautiful journey.” He also thanked Amarpreet Chhabra and Shilpa, referring to his wife as his support system. “A special thank you to Amarpreet Chhabra bhaji, my support system who always has my back my wife @theshilpashetty, the entire team at Akaal Films and everyone working tirelessly behind the scenes to bring this vision to life,” he added.